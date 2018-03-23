Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
23.03.2018 05:17:17

MorphoSys Files For $150 Mln US IPO

(RTTNews) - German biotechnology company MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) announced that it filed a Registration Statement on Form F-1 with SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The final number of ADSs to be offered and the price for the offering have not yet been determined.

The company said that the proposed offering of ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares or ADSs in the United States.

The company intends to apply to list the ADSs on under the symbol "MOR". The company is currently listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR, with a market cap of 2.5 billion euros.

The Planegg, Germany-based company was founded in 1992 and booked 67 million euros in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Leerink Partners LLC, are acting as lead book-running managers, and Berenberg Capital Markets, LLC and JMP Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed ADS offering.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

22.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - ABB, Geberit, LafargeHolcim: 5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer
22.03.18
Deutsche Bank – Rutsch unter den Support
22.03.18
SMI tendiert weiter abwärts
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Stimmung bei Chinas Unternehmen hellt sich auf
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Meyer Burger erleidet 2017 hohen Verlust
Wall Street bricht kräftig ein
Vom "kleinen Bruder" ausgestochen: Ist der Litecoin der bessere Bitcoin?
Weitreichende Verunsicherung: SMI und DAX schliessen tief im Minus
Sensirion-Ausgabepreis mit 36,00 CHF am oberen Ende der Preisspanne
Meyer Burger-Aktien stürzen um 20% ab - Weiter rote Zahlen, Ausblick schwach
Darum ist der Euro unter Druck - Auch zum Franken tiefer
Wieso der Euro weiter an Wert verliert
Wieso der Euro zum Franken nach dem US-Leitzinsentscheid stabil kotiert
Meyer Burger – Jahresergebnis 2017; Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat; • Auftragseingang +23% auf CHF 560.7 Mio.; • Nettoumsatz +4% auf CHF 473.3 Mio.; • EBITDA von CHF 12.4 Mio.; EBITDA auf bereinigter...

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street bricht kräftig ein
Furcht vor einem Handelskrieg mit China hat den US-Börsen am Donnerstag heftige Kursverluste beschert.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB