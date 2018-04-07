<
07.04.2018 23:44:00

Morneau Shepell opens crisis line to support those affected by tragic bus accident in Saskatchewan

Company's 24/7 crisis hotline available to those in need: 1.844.751.2133

TORONTO, April 7, 2018 /CNW/ - Following the tragic crash involving members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team that occurred near Tisdale, Saskatchewan on Friday, April 6, Morneau Shepell has opened its bilingual crisis support hotline to help anyone affected by the traumatic event.

"Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the families and loved ones of the entire Humboldt Broncos organization at this time," said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer, Morneau Shepell. "Hockey brings communities together in Canada. Today, and for a long time to come, we know that communities across the country will be looking for ways to cope with this devastating event. As such, we have opened our 24/7 bilingual crisis hotline and encourage those seeking support to reach out."

Morneau Shepell's national 24/7 crisis support line offers bilingual professional emotional support to anyone in crisis. By calling the crisis line, individuals receive crisis counselling support and/or referral to community resources. Anyone affected by the accident in Saskatchewan can reach the crisis support line at 1.844.751.2133.

The Company's employee assistance program is also available to existing clients through their designated toll-free number or by visiting workhealthlife.com.

About Morneau Shepell
Morneau Shepell is the only human resources consulting and technology company that takes an integrated approach to employee assistance, health, benefits and retirement needs. The Company is the leading provider of employee and family assistance programs, the largest administrator of retirement and benefits plans and the largest provider of integrated absence management solutions in Canada. As a leader in strategic HR consulting and innovative pension design, the Company helps clients solve complex workforce problems and provides integrated productivity, health and retirement solutions. Established in 1966, Morneau Shepell serves approximately 20,000 clients, ranging from small businesses to some of the largest corporations and associations. With more than 4,000 employees in offices across North America, Morneau Shepell provides services to organizations across Canada, in the United States and around the globe. Morneau Shepell is a publicly-traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.   

SOURCE Morneau Shepell Inc.

