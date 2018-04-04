|
Morgan Stanley Schedules Quarterly Investor Conference Call
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce its first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at approximately 7 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on April 18, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).
The call will be available at www.morganstanley.com or by dialing 1-877-895-9527 (domestic) and 1-706-679-2291 (international); the passcode is 6096158. To listen to the playback, please visit our website or dial: 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international); the passcode is 2685378.
Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 42 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.
