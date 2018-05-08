Morgan Stanley Returns to THE PLAYERS Championship with Year Two of the Eagles for Impact Challenge

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced the return of the Morgan Stanley Eagles for Impact Challenge, a program where for each eagle made throughout THE PLAYERS Championship, Morgan Stanley will donate to Book Trust, a national charity that helps remove barriers to literacy by equipping children to choose, take home, and love their own books – encouraging them to become lifelong readers and learners. For more than 50 years, Morgan Stanley has been committed to providing children with the basic building blocks for a healthy future, and will be tracking eagles made this week at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to give back to the communities where we live and work.

Morgan Stanley will donate $5,000 for every eagle made, up to $250,000, to Book Trust with the goal of providing students in 100 classrooms around the U.S. with access to 75,000 books. Book Trust is committed to providing children with greater access to books and book ownership. Founded in 2001, Book Trust began with 170 students in Colorado and now serves more than 53,000 students in 21 states.

"We’re proud to be back at THE PLAYERS partnering with Justin Rose to celebrate great performances by giving back to our communities and future generations,” said Mandell Crawley, Head of Private Wealth Management, Morgan Stanley. "Together with the PGA TOUR, we share a commitment to excellence, performance and giving back and are thrilled to be back with the Eagles for Impact Challenge supporting Book Trust this week. We believe capital creates change, and as we deliver on this mission for our clients, our employees are creating change in our communities.”

Justin Rose returns this week as Player Ambassador for the Eagles for Impact Challenge at THE PLAYERS and also now as Brand Ambassador for Morgan Stanley’s longstanding partnership with the PGA TOUR.

"One of the reasons I’m so proud to be a Brand Ambassador for Morgan Stanley is the Firm’s strong and continuous commitment to giving back,” said Justin Rose, PGA TOUR Professional. "My wife Kate and I are passionate about the impact books have had on our children, and we’re so excited to help promote Morgan Stanley’s support of young readers and greater access to books they’ll cherish. THE PLAYERS Championship is the most prestigious event on the PGA TOUR, and charitable initiatives like Morgan Stanley’s Eagles for Impact Challenge make it even more special.”

As a Proud Partner of THE PLAYERS, Morgan Stanley will provide multiple opportunities to follow along as eagles are made, including:

Broadcasting the entire tournament on the Morgan Stanley Headquarters building signage in the heart of Times Square. The nearly 355,000 pedestrians in Times Square on any given day will be able to watch the live tournament broadcast, get real-time updates on the number of eagles made, view an exclusive feed of the 17 th and 12 th holes and receive top player rankings on screens covering 13,000 square feet.

and 12 holes and receive top player rankings on screens covering 13,000 square feet. At TPC Sawgrass, fans will be able to join in on the action and stop by the Morgan Stanley Eagles for Impact Experience tent to try to make their own eagle in a state-of-the-art golf simulator. Fans can also use one of two on-site custom Morgan Stanley sponsored Snapchat geofilters.

Golf fans will be able to follow along on Instagram and Twitter as eagles are made using #EagleUp and on the Eagles for Impact landing page www.MorganStanley.com/EagleUp.

"THE PLAYERS Championship strives to be a showcase of excellence in everything we do,” said Jared Rice, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS. "Morgan Stanley epitomizes this through its Eagles for Impact program, which highlights our Proud Partner’s dedication to supporting youth-related charities. Knowing that every eagle made at THE PLAYERS Championship this year will play a role in positively impacting the education and future of many children is a testament to the commitment Morgan Stanley has to making a difference, on and off the golf course.”

Morgan Stanley employees around the country will also be doing their part in support of Book Trust, by volunteering at Book Trust events, providing children with the opportunity to choose and take home books supplying the basic foundation for a bright future. During THE PLAYERS, Morgan Stanley employees will be a part of a Feed the Read celebration with third graders at Mayport Elementary in Jacksonville, FL, handing out books and reading with students. Prior to this Feed the Read celebration, the third grade class will be guests at the Morgan Stanley Eagles for Impact Experience tent at TPC Sawgrass selecting their books and using the golf simulator to try to make their own eagle.

THE PLAYERS will air Thursday through Sunday on Golf Channel from 1 p.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday on NBC from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Visit www.MorganStanley.com/EagleUp to learn more and follow along on social media using #EagleUp.

