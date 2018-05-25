<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.05.2018 01:00:00

Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) today declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Class A and Class B common shares of US$0.41 per share, payable June 15, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 4, 2018. The quarterly dividend is payable to holders of Class A and Class B common stock of Molson Coors Brewing Company.

In addition, Molson Coors Canada Inc. (TSX: TPX.B, TPX.A), declared a quarterly dividend of approximately CDN$0.52 (the Canadian dollar equivalent of the dividend declared on Molson Coors stock), payable June 15, 2018, to its Class A and Class B exchangeable shareholders of record on June 4, 2018. The dividends declared in respect of the Class A and Class B Exchangeable Shares are eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

Overview of Molson Coors

Molson Coors has defined brewing greatness for more than two centuries. As one of the largest global brewers, Molson Coors works to deliver extraordinary brands that delight the world’s beer drinkers. From Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen and Sharp’s Doom Bar to Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Blue Moon Belgian White, Hop Valley, Creemore Springs and Crispin Cider, Molson Coors offers a beer for every beer lover.

Molson Coors operates through Molson Coors Canada, MillerCoors in the U.S., Molson Coors Europe and Molson Coors International. The company is not only committed to brewing extraordinary beers, but also running a business focused on respect for its employees, communities and drinkers, which means corporate responsibility and accountability right from the start. It has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the past seven years. To learn more about Molson Coors Brewing Company, visit molsoncoors.com, ourbeerprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Molson Coors Canada Inc.

Molson Coors Canada Inc. (MCCI) is a subsidiary of Molson Coors Brewing Company (MCBC). MCCI’s Class A and Class B exchangeable shares offer substantially the same economic and voting rights as the respective classes of common shares of MCBC, as described in MCBC’s annual proxy statement and Form 10-K filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, the trustee holder of MCBC’s special Class A voting stock and the special Class B voting stock has the right to cast a number of votes equal to the number of then outstanding Class A exchangeable shares and Class B exchangeable shares, respectively.

Nachrichten zu Molson Coors Brewing CoShs -A- mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Molson Coors Brewing CoShs -A- mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

24.05.18
Vontobel: derimail - Hohe Versicherungsprämien? Mit unserem BRC auf internationale Versicherer verdienen SIE.
24.05.18
US-Indizes drehen ins Plus
24.05.18
SMI geht in die Knie
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Südkoreas Wirtschaft beschleunigt Wachstum
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Molson Coors Brewing CoShs -A- 63.00 -3.08% Molson Coors Brewing CoShs -A-

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck
Darum gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas nach
US-Milliardär Ron Baron: Wir werden das Zwanzigfache unseres Geldes mit Tesla verdienen
Darum klettert der Franken zum Euro auf ein Zwei-Monats-Hoch
Darum erholt sich der Euro zum Franken wieder
Darum tendiert der Euro nach zwischenzeitlichen Gewinnen zum Franken seitwärts
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot
Mit diesen heimischen Aktien profitieren Anleger vom schwächeren Franken
Envion AG: Die Einnahmen aus dem Hundert-Millionen-Dollar-ICO sind verschwunden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump sagt Nordkorea-Gipfel ab: Wall Street schliesst mit leichten Verlusten
Am Donnerstag dominierten an der Wall Street die Bären.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB