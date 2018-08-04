04.08.2018 01:10:00

Mohsen T. Moghaddam, MD, DLO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TARZANA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohsen T. Moghaddam, MD, DLO is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Otolaryngologist & Family Doctor at Tarzana Multi-Specialty Center.

Tarzana Multi-Specialty Center is a nationally serving entity that specializes in ENT services. Comprised of a team of elite professionals, the center is dedicated to providing their patients with quality healthcare services utilizing the latest innovations in the medical industry.

With over forty years of experience under his belt, Dr. Mohsen T. Moghaddam is revered for his remarkable contributions to the profession. Respected for his outstanding work in the field, throughout his career, Dr. Moghaddam has attained extensive experience in all facets of otolaryngologists.  Adamant about never retiring, Dr. Moghaddam attributes his success to his love for his patients and "always thinking about the necessity to be a good doctor." When asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Moghaddam states, "You have to study hard, be careful about the work and keep in mind that it is the art of medicine - You have to be an artist to be in medicine."

Early in his career, Dr. Moghaddam attained his Medical Doctor degree from Tabiz University of Medical Sciences. Thereafter, Dr. Moghaddam completed his internship from Southampton General Hospital, and residency from the University of Southern California.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Moghaddam is a distinguished fellow of several organizations including the California Medical Association, Iranian Medical Association, and the American Medical Association. 

When not working, Dr. Moghaddam enjoys spending time reading books, poetry, and music.

Dr. Moghaddam dedicates this recognition to his wife, Firoozeh Maghsoudi, his oldest daughter, Meena Grey, and his youngest daughter, Nili Moghaddam (who has a Doctorate in Education). Dr. Moghaddam thanks them all for their continuing support.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mohsen-t-moghaddam-md-dlo-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300691964.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.08.18
SMI schlägt sich wacker
02.08.18
Volkswagen Vz. – abgeprallt
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse wählt offenbar Frankfurt als Post-Brexit-Standort
Swiss Re mit mehr Prämien und weniger Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
VAT-Aktie im Minus: VAT meldet Auftragseinbruch im zweiten Quartal
Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Facebook-CEO Zuckerberg rettet trotz Crash sein Vermögen
KW 31: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Dufry im Halbjahr mit Umsatzplus, aber mit Verlust - Aktie unter Druck
Cardano kann laut Mitgründer bald eine Billion US-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung knacken
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
GAM-Kunden flüchten nach Manager-Suspendierung aus dessen Fonds - Aktie sackt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nach Arbeitsmarktdaten mit leichten Gewinnen
Am New Yorker Aktienmarkt gab es zum Wochenausklang keine sonderlich starken Bewegungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB