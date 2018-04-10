Middleburg Bank, a Division of Access National Bank, to Host Small Business Keys to Success Financial Education Symposium on April 24

Middleburg Bank, a Division of Access National Bank, is hosting its third Small Business Keys to Success Financial Education Symposium ("the Symposium”) on Tuesday, April 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Warrenton Visitor Center.

"After the success of the Middleburg and Leesburg Symposiums, our objective is to continue helping as many small business owners as we can,” Ted Lauer, SVP, Commercial Banking at Access National Bank, said. "Every market in Northern Virginia is different, and we want all small businesses to reach their maximum potential.”

At the upcoming Symposium, local economic experts will meet with local small business owners and guide them to resources to help grow and sustain their business. Small businesses in Warrenton, western Prince William, Culpeper, and surrounding areas are encouraged to attend and benefit from the program content.

The Symposium will be co-presented by the Virginia Small Business Development Center – Lord Fairfax (Virginia SBDC), Updegrove, Combs & McDaniel, PLC, and Business Finance Group.

Economic experts and financial industry leaders featured include Christine Kriz, Director, Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center; Amy Rowan, Community Program Coordinator, Business Finance Group; Ron Ferrell, Senior Accountant, Updegrove, Combs & McDaniel, PLC; Sarah Godfrey, Senior Accountant, Updegrove, Combs & McDaniel, PLC; Michael Clarke, CEO, Access National Bank and Middleburg Bank, a division of Access National Bank; and Ted Lauer, SVP, Commercial Lending, Access National Bank.

"Our role as trusted financial advisors is to offer relevant resources on a more personal level,” said Michael Clarke of Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division. "We are looking forward to helping Warrenton area small businesses flourish.”

Warrenton Visitor Center is located at 33 N. Calhoun Street, Warrenton, Virginia 20186. The Symposium will begin with networking and lead into a presentation from the speakers above. Light fare and beverages provided.

To register online, go to http://bit.ly/SmallBiz-Symposium-Warrenton.

Access National Bank was founded in 1999 by professional bankers and business people. It is an independent, nationally chartered bank based in Reston, Virginia that serves the Greater Washington DC Metropolitan area. In April 2017, the merger with Middleburg Bank (founded in 1924) was completed, creating Virginia’s premier bank with enhanced scale, improved efficiency and a well-diversified business model. Access National Bank is a subsidiary of Access National Corporation and trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX.” Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com. Member FDIC.

