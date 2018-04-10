<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.04.2018 22:50:00

Middleburg Bank, a Division of Access National Bank, to Host Small Business Keys to Success Financial Education Symposium on April 24

Middleburg Bank, a Division of Access National Bank, is hosting its third Small Business Keys to Success Financial Education Symposium ("the Symposium”) on Tuesday, April 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Warrenton Visitor Center.

"After the success of the Middleburg and Leesburg Symposiums, our objective is to continue helping as many small business owners as we can,” Ted Lauer, SVP, Commercial Banking at Access National Bank, said. "Every market in Northern Virginia is different, and we want all small businesses to reach their maximum potential.”

At the upcoming Symposium, local economic experts will meet with local small business owners and guide them to resources to help grow and sustain their business. Small businesses in Warrenton, western Prince William, Culpeper, and surrounding areas are encouraged to attend and benefit from the program content.

The Symposium will be co-presented by the Virginia Small Business Development Center – Lord Fairfax (Virginia SBDC), Updegrove, Combs & McDaniel, PLC, and Business Finance Group.

Economic experts and financial industry leaders featured include Christine Kriz, Director, Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center; Amy Rowan, Community Program Coordinator, Business Finance Group; Ron Ferrell, Senior Accountant, Updegrove, Combs & McDaniel, PLC; Sarah Godfrey, Senior Accountant, Updegrove, Combs & McDaniel, PLC; Michael Clarke, CEO, Access National Bank and Middleburg Bank, a division of Access National Bank; and Ted Lauer, SVP, Commercial Lending, Access National Bank.

"Our role as trusted financial advisors is to offer relevant resources on a more personal level,” said Michael Clarke of Access National Bank and its Middleburg Bank division. "We are looking forward to helping Warrenton area small businesses flourish.”

Warrenton Visitor Center is located at 33 N. Calhoun Street, Warrenton, Virginia 20186. The Symposium will begin with networking and lead into a presentation from the speakers above. Light fare and beverages provided.

To register online, go to http://bit.ly/SmallBiz-Symposium-Warrenton.

Access National Bank was founded in 1999 by professional bankers and business people. It is an independent, nationally chartered bank based in Reston, Virginia that serves the Greater Washington DC Metropolitan area. In April 2017, the merger with Middleburg Bank (founded in 1924) was completed, creating Virginia’s premier bank with enhanced scale, improved efficiency and a well-diversified business model. Access National Bank is a subsidiary of Access National Corporation and trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "ANCX.” Additional information is available at AccessNationalBank.com. Member FDIC.

Nachrichten zu Access National CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Access National CorpShsmehr Analysen

19.12.16 Access National Buy Maxim Group
25.10.16 Access National Outperform FBR & Co.
20.10.16 Access National Buy Maxim Group
18.04.16 Access National Mkt Perform FBR Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

10:58
Vontobel: derimail - Aller guten Dinge sind Drei: Partizipation, Coupon und Sicherheitspuffer
08:52
SMI deutlich fester erwartet
08:47
DAX: Erholung dehnt sich aus
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Gute Stimmung bei Europas Unternehmen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Access National CorpShs 28.68 0.99% Access National CorpShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Foundation: Die aktuelle Blase befindet sich nicht am Krypto-Markt
Sulzer-Aktie sehr schwach: Sulzer kauft 5 Millionen Aktien von Renova zurück
Novartis will AveXis für 8,7 Milliarden US-Dollar übernehmen
AXA Schweiz nimmt im BVG-Geschäft die Vollversicherungen aus dem Sortiment
SMI und DAX schliessen leicht im Plus -- Schwache Russland-Börse belastet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
So entwickelt sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar zum Wochenauftakt
Kurseinbruch am russischen Aktienmarkt wegen US-Sanktionen
Entspannung im Handelsstreit: SMI im Plus über 8'700-Punkte-Marke - DAX mit klaren Gewinnen
Sanktionen gegen Vekselberg belasten Aktien von Sulzer, Oerlikon und S+B stark

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versöhnliche Töne aus China lösen Rally an der Wall Street aus
Mit kräftigen Gewinnen haben die US-Börsen den Dienstagshandel beendet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB