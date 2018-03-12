Michael Baker International Continues Growth Plan for Southern California Operations with New Office Executives in Santa Ana and San Diego

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced two promotions in Southern California to help strengthen the firm's West Region. Bob Schlesinger, Senior Vice President, has been promoted to Office Executive for the firm's Santa Ana office, and Trudi Lim, Vice President, has been promoted to Office Executive in San Diego.

"The infrastructure challenges facing California present opportunities to expand all of our practice areas. We will continue to provide our clients with solutions to assist in overcoming their most complex challenges," said Michael J. Conaboy, P.E., Senior Vice President and Regional Director for Michael Baker International's West Region. "Michael Baker International has made a strategic goal to support growth opportunities in the West Region. Bob and Trudi have been invaluable assets to the firm and our efforts in the region, and I am confident that their expertise and deep professional networks will lead to success in their new roles as we expand our presence in Southern California."

Mr. Schlesinger brings proven experience and demonstrated leadership to his new role as Office Executive in Santa Ana where he is responsible for leading the full range of Michael Baker's expertise to the region in support of driving growth and enhancing client care for the firm's Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Camarillo and Seattle, Washington offices. Most recently, Mr. Schlesinger served as the Office Executive for Michael Baker'sSan Diego operations. He joined Michael Baker after 29 years of active duty service in the United States Navy Civil Engineer Corps, where his final tour was as the Commanding Officer.

Mr. Schlesinger has experience leading engineering and facilities management organizations and directing complex design and construction programs. With a proven record of achieving high productivity and efficiency, his experience includes program management, resource management, contracting, client relations and staff development. He is a registered Professional Engineer in the states of Washington and Rhode Island, and is a LEED Accredited Professional.

In her new position as Office Executive in San Diego, Ms. Lim is responsible for the growth and operational excellence of the firm's San Diego and Carlsbad, California offices. She has been with Michael Baker for 14 years and brings experience in the design and management of civil engineering projects for both the public and private sectors. Previously for Michael Baker, Ms. Lim served as the San Diego Land Development Department Manager, where her responsibilities included the supervision of project managers, engineers, design and drafting personnel and project coordination staff. Her expertise also includes entitlement processes, preparing civil engineering studies and improvement plans and construction coordination. Ms. Lim is a registered Professional Engineer in California and is a LEED Accredited Professional.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker is committed to delivering a standard of excellence that fosters a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and the company's more than 3,000 employees in nearly 100 locations across the United States. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

