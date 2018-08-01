Meridian Clinical Research Holds Fourth Annual Physician Training Meeting

OMAHA, Neb., August 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Clinical Research held its largest ever Annual Physician Training Meeting July 12-14, 2018 in Cancun, Mexico. More than 150 attended the event, including 50 principal investigators and sub-investigators. Physicians from all 18 Meridian sites attended, along with representatives from each of Platinum Research Network's seven companies.

"It provides us an opportunity to share with investigators how we are preparing for, and shaping the future of clinical research," said Greg Adams, director clinical management at Pfizer. Adams, who spoke and fielded questions at the event, also said the meeting served as a platform to share expectations and explore ideas for current trial conduct.

"I hope to see more of this kind of collaboration in the industry," said Lynlee Burton, director of project delivery for vaccines at PRA Health Sciences. "It ultimately improves the patient experience by engaging everyone involved in the delivery of care in a clinical research setting. As we develop more efficient strategies to conduct high-quality research, events like this help us implement those strategies more quickly at the site level."

While the state of vaccine research was discussed, specialists across numerous therapeutic domains — including neurology, urology, immunology, and dermatology — participated in the event.

"We're grateful that presenters like Greg and Lynlee are so eager to help educate our sites and physicians," said Nicole Osborn, founder and CEO of Meridian. "The meeting strengthens relationships with our principal investigators and connects them to the companies and people that direct clinical trials."

