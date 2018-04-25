<
25.04.2018 08:30:42

Merger between Nordjyske Bank and Ringkjøbing Landbobank

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

25 April 2018

Merger between Nordjyske Bank and Ringkjøbing Landbobank

As stated in the joint company announcement from Nordjyske Bank and Ringkjøbing Landbobank of 18 April 2018, the Nykredit Group offered Jyske Bank to acquire the issued Ringkjøbing Landbobank shares from Jyske Bank after completion of the proposed merger.

The offer was made at a price that equates to the weighted average price of Ringkøbing Landbobank shares in the period beginning Wednesday 11 April and ending Tuesday 17 April 2018.

Ringkjøbing Landbobank and Nordjyske Bank have received notification from the Nykredit Group that Jyske Bank will not make use of this offer.

The notification from Jyske Bank does not contain further information about Jyske Bank's position on the merger between Nordjyske Bank and Ringkjøbing Landbobank - a merger recommended by the board of directors in the two banks. If Jyske Bank should to choose to become a shareholder in Ringkjøbing Landbobank after the proposed merger, we would very much like to welcome them.

It is unchanged our expectation that the merger will be completed according to the terms previously disclosed. Reference is made to the joint company announcement of 18 April 2018.


Yours sincerely,

Ringkjøbing Landbobank


John Fisker               Jørn Nielsen


Attachment

