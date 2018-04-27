27.04.2018 11:54:13

Merck KgaA Up Dividend; Sees Moderate Sales Growth In FY18, Higher FY19 Results

(RTTNews) - German drug major Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK), in its annual general meeting on Friday, proposed to lift its annual dividend by 0.05 euros per share to 1.25 euros per share.

Stefan Oschmann, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, said, "2017 was a good year for Merck. In a challenging market environment, we met all the financial targets that we had set for ourselves. … we propose to the Annual General Meeting an increase in the dividend.."

The company on April 19 announced its deal to sell its Consumer Health business to Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) for approximately 3.4 billion euros.

With a view to 2018, Oschmann warned about the risks posed by Brexit and the reinvigoration of protectionism. Oschmann also explained the forecast given at the company's Annual Press Conference on March 8, 2018.

In 2018, Merck expects moderate organic growth of Group sales in comparison with 2017. On a currency-adjusted basis, Merck forecasts a slight percentage decline in Group EBITDA pre in 2018 compared with 2017. In addition, foreign exchange rates would impact EBITDA pre by approximately -4% to -6%, which will affect all three business sectors.

Merck said it will provide a quantitative forecast on May 15 with the publication of its figures for the first quarter of 2018.

Further ahead, Oschmann said, "For us at Merck, 2018 is a demanding year. We are investing in our future. These efforts will pay off. As of 2019, we should then generate increases again in all key figures: sales, EBITDA pre and EBITDA pre margin. Because then we expect significant earnings from our new medicines. Our aim is for Life Science to continue to grow faster than the market. All this should more than compensate for the trough that we expect in Performance Materials in 2019."

Nachrichten

