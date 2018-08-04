04.08.2018 03:20:00

Memorial Healthcare System Welcomes First Class of Residents Transforming to An Academic Medical Center

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., August 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thirty-three medical residents from all over the country and beyond have been dreaming of the chance to train and set roots in South Florida.

Their opportunity finally arrived when Memorial Healthcare System officially welcomed them during an inaugural celebration that was marked with an inspiring "white coat" ceremony and the recital of the Hippocratic Oath.

The event was highlighted by a keynote address from Richard Carmona, MD, MPH, FACS, 17th Surgeon General of the United States. Dr. Carmona provided perspective on the state of the healthcare industry and its future.

The Memorial Graduate Medical Education (GME) program is the latest residency program to open in South Florida, and with that it has transformed Memorial from a community based healthcare organization to an academic medical center. These future doctors are now training and working in MHS facilities and specializing in pediatrics, internal medicine, physical medicine and rehabilitation, or podiatry.

Given the Association of Medical Colleges has projected a nationwide shortage of physicians (as many as 100,000 by some estimates) in the coming years, Memorial's GME program will positively impact the need for future doctors in the state. Research has shown that specialists tend to settle in geographic areas where they have completed their training.

Some of the doctors training at Memorial Healthcare System will be part of the medical workforce that ultimately attends to South Florida's growing/aging population.

In addition to the four areas where it's already accredited to train residents, the healthcare system has received accreditation to train residents in neurology and psychiatry starting July 2019. Other specialties such as general surgery, OB/GYN, and others are in development.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome our inaugural class of residents. These young trainees are the future physician workforce of our community. Training in a place with the breadth and depth of clinical care that Memorial provides will serve them and ultimately the state of Florida well," said Saima Chaudhry, MD, MSHS, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Chief Academic Officer and DIO, Memorial Healthcare System."

The inaugural celebration was held in the recently completed GME building on the campus of Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines.

 

SOURCE Memorial Healthcare System

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.18
Gold nur noch knapp über 1.200 USD – das müssen Anleger jetzt wissen!
03.08.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
03.08.18
SMI schlägt sich wacker
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re mit mehr Prämien und weniger Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
Facebook-CEO Zuckerberg rettet trotz Crash sein Vermögen
KW 31: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Fitch senkt Ausblick für Nestlé auf negativ
Dufry im Halbjahr mit Umsatzplus, aber mit Verlust - Aktie unter Druck
Darum fällt der Euro auf den tiefsten Stand seit Ende Juni
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Blue Chips mit dabei: Die wertvollsten Schweizer Marken 2018
SMI geht verhalten ins Wochenende -- DAX fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street nach Arbeitsmarktdaten mit leichten Gewinnen
Am New Yorker Aktienmarkt gab es zum Wochenausklang keine sonderlich starken Bewegungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB