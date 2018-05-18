Medtronic Announces 2018 Institutional Investor and Analyst Meeting and Webcast

DUBLIN - May 18, 2018 - Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced today that the company will host its biennial Institutional Investor and Analyst Meeting on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York City from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The meeting will include remarks from the Medtronic executive management team on the company's strategies for creating long-term value for its shareholders.

Omar Ishrak, Medtronic chairman & chief executive officer, and Karen Parkhill, Medtronic executive vice president & chief financial officer, will give presentations on the company. In addition, Medtronic executives from all four of the company's business groups and all four of the company's global regions are expected to present or participate in the event.

Medtronic will host a webcast of the meeting to provide access to all interested stakeholders. The webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com on June 5, 2018. Slides from the meeting will be available to those viewing the webcast. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay including presentation slides will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 84,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Medtronic plc via Globenewswire

