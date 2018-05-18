<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.05.2018 17:00:30

Medtronic Announces 2018 Institutional Investor and Analyst Meeting and Webcast

DUBLIN - May 18, 2018 - Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announced today that the company will host its biennial Institutional Investor and Analyst Meeting on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in New York City from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The meeting will include remarks from the Medtronic executive management team on the company's strategies for creating long-term value for its shareholders.

Omar Ishrak, Medtronic chairman & chief executive officer, and Karen Parkhill, Medtronic executive vice president & chief financial officer, will give presentations on the company. In addition, Medtronic executives from all four of the company's business groups and all four of the company's global regions are expected to present or participate in the event.

Medtronic will host a webcast of the meeting to provide access to all interested stakeholders. The webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com on June 5, 2018. Slides from the meeting will be available to those viewing the webcast. Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay including presentation slides will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com.

About Medtronic
Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 84,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

-end-

 

Contacts:
Fernando Vivanco
Public Relations
+1-763-505-3780

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Medtronic plc via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Medtronic PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Medtronic PLCmehr Analysen

22.11.17 Medtronic Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
10.10.17 Medtronic Buy Needham & Company, LLC
09.10.17 Medtronic Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.10.17 Medtronic Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.05.17 Medtronic Buy Needham & Company, LLC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:47
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
08:32
SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
17.05.18
80 USD in Sichtweite
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Schwellenländer-Aktien mit leichtem Gewinn
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Medtronic PLC 84.00 -1.75% Medtronic PLC

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
Richemont-Aktie bricht trotzdem ein: Dividende wird nach Gewinnsteigerung erhöht
Deshalb fällt der Eurokurs auf ein Jahrestief - Türkische Lira auf Rekordtief
Kaum Bewegung an den Märkten: Goldman Sachs empfiehlt diese Aktien
Wieso der Euro am Mittwoch zum Franken kaum verändert tendiert
Deshalb erholt sich der Eurokurs nur vorübergehend
Roche-Aktie gibt nach: Neue Daten zu Alecensa und Kombinations-Studie IMpower150
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street wenig verändert
Am letzten Tag der Handelswoche präsentieren sich die US-Börsen zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB