03.05.2018 23:30:00

Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a "Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO) is pleased to announce that its director of strategic accounts and medical device/diagnostic sales, Melinda Pautsch, has been named a 2018 "Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA). She will be recognized at HBA’s 29th Woman of the Year (WOTY) event today in New York City.

In her role, Pautsch leads the team responsible for bringing the company’s transformative technologies to mid-sized biotech and medical devices and diagnostics (MD&D) organizations. Under Pautsch’s leadership, her team conducted several innovative projects, including the introduction of mobile health technology to a large device manufacturer to better track patient outcomes. This helped provide the care team with a better understanding of the surgical recovery experience through the app-based collection of patient reported outcomes and wearable sensors.

"In an industry characterized by increased demand for innovation, I’m thrilled to have on our team such a passionate leader. We are incredibly proud that HBA recognized Melinda’s leadership, dedication, and commitment to diversity,” said Tarek Sherif, chairman and chief executive officer at Medidata. "All of us at Medidata are inspired by Melinda’s exceptional ability to accelerate the development of life-changing treatments and medical devices.”

Over 2,500 individuals from across the life sciences industry will gather at the WOTY luncheon to celebrate the work of 65 Rising Stars and other prominent honorees who collaborate as a "united force for change” to advance the impact and influence of women in the healthcare and life science industries.

The HBA will also honor this year’s Woman of the Year Dr. Julie Gerberding, MD, MPH, executive vice president for strategic communications, global public policy and population health and chief patient officer, Merck & Co., Inc; 2018 Honorable Mentor Nick Colucci, chairman and CEO, Publicis Health; and 2018 STAR (Strategic Transformation Achievement Recognition) Terri Pascarelli, ceo, AIT Bioscience.

About the HBA

The Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. With more than 40 chapters throughout the U.S., and in Europe, the HBA serves a community of nearly 50,000 individuals and 125 corporate partners. The HBA provides networking forums to build relationships; access to thought leaders to broaden perspective; educational programs to develop leadership skills, and high-profile opportunities to recognize the significant contributions by individuals and organizations who are effectively advocating for gender parity in the healthcare and life science industry. For more information, visit HBAnet.org.

About Medidata

Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000 pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic medical centers and contract research organizations around the world. The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com

