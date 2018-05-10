Medidata to Present at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communication Conference

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced that Tarek Sherif, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communication Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. ET in Boston, Mass.

A live audio webcast and replay will be available at http://investor.mdsol.com.

About Medidata

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005612/en/