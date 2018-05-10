<
10.05.2018 14:30:00

Medidata to Present at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communication Conference

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced that Tarek Sherif, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communication Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. ET in Boston, Mass.

A live audio webcast and replay will be available at http://investor.mdsol.com.

About Medidata

Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000 pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic medical centers and contract research organizations around the world. The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com

