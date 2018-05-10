|
10.05.2018 14:30:00
Medidata to Present at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communication Conference
Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) today announced that Tarek Sherif, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communication Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. ET in Boston, Mass.
A live audio webcast and replay will be available at http://investor.mdsol.com.
About Medidata
Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000 pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic medical centers and contract research organizations around the world. The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180510005612/en/
Nachrichten zu Medidata Solutions Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Medidata Solutions Incmehr Analysen
|08.12.17
|Medidata Solutions Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.11.17
|Medidata Solutions Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|02.11.17
|Medidata Solutions Neutral
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|19.09.17
|Medidata Solutions Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.17
|Medidata Solutions Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|08.12.17
|Medidata Solutions Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.11.17
|Medidata Solutions Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|02.11.17
|Medidata Solutions Neutral
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|19.09.17
|Medidata Solutions Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.04.17
|Medidata Solutions Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|08.12.17
|Medidata Solutions Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.11.17
|Medidata Solutions Buy
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|27.04.17
|Medidata Solutions Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|10.02.17
|Medidata Solutions Buy
|Needham & Company, LLC
|10.02.17
|Medidata Solutions buy
|SunTrust
|02.11.17
|Medidata Solutions Neutral
|Dougherty & Company LLC
|19.09.17
|Medidata Solutions Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
|
09.05.18
|Vontobel: Ihre Einladung für den Zürcher Börsentag
|
09.05.18
|Folgenschwere Entscheidung
|
08.05.18
|SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
|
07.05.18
|Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
|
02.10.17
|SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}