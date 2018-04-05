Medidata Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call for April 19, 2018

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and data analytics for clinical research, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results before the open of the market on Thursday, April 19, 2018. The Company will also hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET for investors and analysts to discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.

To participate by telephone, domestic participants may dial 1-877-303-2528 and international participants may dial 1-847-829-0023. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register.

Participants can also join the call via a simultaneous live audio webcast, which will be made available on the "Investor” section of Medidata’s website, http://investor.mdsol.com.

A replay of the conference call can be accessed through May 3, 2018, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 domestically or 1-404-537-3406 internationally, with the passcode 6959879. An archive of the call will also be hosted on the "Investor” section of Medidata’s website, http://investor.mdsol.com, for a limited period of time.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000 pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic medical centres and contract research organizations around the world. The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com

