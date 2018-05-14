Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. In partnership with the American Heart Association, Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO) is holding its first annual ‘Global Heart Health Awareness’ week to provide employees around the world with activities that inspire healthier living. Medidata is dedicated to supporting both its employees and the research community on the mission to eradicate heart disease.

Medidata is offering local race/walks, blood drives, CPR/AED awareness courses, health screenings, and discussions on new blood pressure guidelines with healthcare professionals. These activities will take place in Medidata offices around the world, including:

Cincinnati

Houston

London

New York

New Jersey

San Francisco

Seoul

Tokyo

"We’re excited to be partnering with the American Heart Association, and continuing our long standing commitment to comprehensive wellness, including the Medidata team,” said Glen de Vries, co-founder and president at Medidata. "We believe that bringing awareness to health issues like heart disease today brings us closer to cures tomorrow.”

Medidata is committed through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program to the global advancement of life sciences research, science and technology education, and local communities. The company partners with patient advocacy organizations in alignment with its mission to accelerate research. In partnering with the American Heart Association, Medidata is taking prevention to a global scale.

"The American Heart Association is proud to align with Medidata as it works to engage its employees in a first-of-its-kind week of global activities aimed at improving their health and wellness,” said Kathy Kauffmann, senior vice president, New York City, American Heart Association. "While the core of this sponsorship is comprised of a sustained participation in the Wall Street Run & Heart Walk on May 17, 2018, our collaboration reaches beyond one event, one city or one continent. We look forward to providing our health and wellness resources and CPR training to Medidata employees nationally in Cincinnati, Houston, San Francisco and New Jersey, and internationally in London, Tokyo and Seoul. This partnership allows the American Heart Association to follow our guiding values of meeting people where they are, bringing science to life and inspiring a passionate commitment to health and wellness.”

About Medidata

Medidata's unified platform, pioneering analytics, and unrivaled expertise power the development of new therapies for over 1,000 pharmaceutical companies, biotech, medical device firms, academic medical centers and contract research organizations around the world. The Medidata Clinical Cloud® connects patients, physicians and life sciences professionals. Companies on the Medidata platform are individually and collaboratively reinventing the way research is done to create smarter, more precise treatments. For more information: www.mdsol.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514006399/en/