<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.05.2018 08:30:16

Matra Petroleum AB: First quarter ended 31 March 2018

First quarter ended 31 March 2018 (First quarter ended 31 March 2017)

  • Revenue of TUSD 2,357 (TUSD 2,400)
  • EBITDA of TUSD -38 (TUSD 414)
  • EBITDA affected by realized hedge gains/losses of TUSD -144 (TUSD 259)
  • Net result for the period of TUSD -2,098 (TUSD 1,303)
  • Earnings per share (basic and diluted) amounted to -0.05 USD per share (TUSD -0.04)
  • Gross average oil and gas production amounted to 588 boepd (654 boepd)
  • Cash Flow from operations of TUSD 154 (TUSD 626)

Highlights

  • Accelerated drilling and development program launched to drill 24 new wells, reopen shut-in wells and execute workovers on producing wells in 2018
  • Gross average oil and gas production increased to 680 boepd in April 2018
  • MUSD 10 debt financing secured to fund increased drilling program
  • Agreement to acquire 40 oil and gas leases in Texas Panhandle, with 4 million boe in proven reserves and daily production of 115 boe for 6.2 MUSD in debt and equity.
  • Target to double daily oil and gas production by year end 2018

             

  First
quarter
2018 		  Fourth
quarter
2017 		First
quarter
2017 		Twelve
months
2017
 
Operational results         
Gross crude oil production, bbl 28,621   30,363 29,897 127,080
Gross gas and natural liquids production, mcf 145,530   173,536 173,734 707,543
Total, boepd 588   644 654 671
         
Net crude oil production, bbl 23,375   24,325 25,670 103,714
Net gas and natural liquids production, mcf 110,190   125,896 130,147 523,251
Total, boepd 464   492 526 523
         
Average selling price oil, USD/bbl 59.71   51.86 48.70 47.53
Average selling price gas USD/mcf 7.13   8.14 6.51 6.78
         
Financial results         
Revenue, TUSD 2,357   2,295 2,400 9,234
EBITDA -38   433 414 1,400
Operating result -344   -392 117 -560
Result for the period -2,098   -2,110 -1,303 -7,126
Earnings per share (basic and diluted), USD -0.05   -0.05 -0.04 -0.18

Dear Shareholders,

In the first quarter, the main events were that we secured the financing for an accelerated drilling program in 2018 and the principal agreement on acquisition of additional oil and gas reserves and production in our operating region. These events allow us to set our objective at doubling daily oil and gas production by the end of the year.

We plan to increase capital expenditures to MUSD 11 (2017: MUSD 5.2) and accelerate drilling and development activities on the company's leases in the Texas Panhandle. In the coming months, the company plans to drill 24 new wells to increase oil and gas production. In addition, an extensive program to improve oil and gas production from existing wells through workovers and reopening of shut-in wells has started. 

We are also in the process of completing the acquisition of 40 oil and gas leases in the Texas Panhandle from Melody Capital Partners LP. Through the acquisition, we are adding proven reserves of 4 million barrels of oil equivalent, from which approximately 115 boe per day were produced in March 2018. 

Melody is an important financial partner to Matra and we are extending our cooperation as Melody is providing additional debt financing for our drilling program and becoming a major shareholder in Matra through the acquisition.

In the first quarter 2018, severe winter conditions in Northern Texas continued to affect flow lines and compressors which held back production. We also had to face a short notice maintenance shutdown of the gas plant that processes our gas, which meant that gas production was halted for two weeks in March. Higher realized oil and gas prices compensated for lower production volumes resulting in revenues increasing slightly from the fourth quarter 2017 and in line with Q1 2017.

EBITDA and results were lower primarily due to the lower production volumes which resulted in higher production costs per barrel of oil equivalent produced and hedging losses. Despite this, Cash flow from operations was positive and improved from the fourth quarter 2017.

The harsh winter is behind us. We have started drilling the first well in this years' program, we are opening up previously shut-in wells and the workover program is well under way. As a result, oil and gas production increased to 680 boepd in April, up 16% from Q1. Upon closing of the pending acquisition, additional barrels will be added.

Increased production and higher oil prices support revenue, cash flow and earnings. Being a low cost producer of conventional oil and gas, Matra has significant operating leverage to improve financial performance as production continues to increase. We are committed to doubling daily production rates by the end of the year and look forward to updating you on the performance on the way there.

23 May 2018

Maxim Barskiy
Chief Executive Officer

This report has not been subject to review by the auditors of the Company.

For more information, please contact:
Maxim Barskiy, CEO, Matra Petroleum AB (publ)
Phone number: +46 8 611 49 95
E-mail: IR@matrapetroleum.com

Investor Relations
Email: IR@matrapetroleum.com
Website: www.matrapetroleum.com

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.
Telephone: +46 (0) 85 03 01 550
E-mail: info@mangold.se

Matra Petroleum AB (publ) | Eriksbergsgatan 10 | Box 7292 | 115 22 Stockholm
Telephone: +46 (0)8-611 4995 | web: www.matrapetroleum.com | Email: ir@matrapetroleum.com

This information is information that Matra Petroleum AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:30 CET on 23 May 2018.

Matra Petroleum AB (publ) is a Swedish independent oil and gas exploration and production company operating in the United States, where the company owns and operates 130 leases, covering an area of 38,140 net acres in the Panhandle region in Texas. Matra's proved oil and gas reserves amount to 21.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Matra Petroleum's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North in Sweden under the symbol MATRA. Mangold Fondkommission AB is Certified Adviser (www.mangold.se).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Matra Petroleum AB via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Matra Petroleum AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Matra Petroleum AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

22.05.18
USA drehen weiter an der Sanktionsschraube
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
22.05.18
Vontobel: derimail - Renditequellen aus Fernost: 10.75% p.a. Coupon und 40% Sicherheitspuffer auf Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu
22.05.18
SMI etabliert leicht negativen Trend
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation in der Euro-Zone bleibt gedämpft
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Matra Petroleum AB Registered Shs 5.48 2.24% Matra Petroleum AB Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas nach
F13-Formular: George Soros setzt im ersten Quartal auf Tech-Riesen
Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
Darum erholt sich der Euro zum Franken wieder
Darum tendiert der Euro nach zwischenzeitlichen Gewinnen zum Franken seitwärts
Sonova steigert Umsatz und Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Aktie verliert
SMI schliesst kaum bewegt -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
Einigung im Handelsstreit im Fokus: Dow Jones kann 25'000-Punkte-Marke nicht verteidigen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX vorbörslich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte mit Abschlägen in den Mittwochshandel gehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB