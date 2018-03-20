Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker Tours Endeavor Robotics

BOSTON, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Robotics, the world's leading supplier of Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), today hosted Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker at its headquarters in Chelmsford, Mass. Governor Baker toured the facility, met with employees, and got a chance to 'test-drive' robots used by military and public safety bomb disposal experts, among others.

"Endeavor has been a strong part of the Commonwealth's leading innovation economy, employing Massachusetts residents, investing in the talent of our next generation, and driving growth through greater productivity," said Governor Baker. "We look forward to their continued success and impact in the state and global economy."

In recent months, Endeavor has captured several large programs from the U.S. Department of Defense, international governments, and other customers to deliver robots used in a wide array of critical missions. Since 2017, the company's headcount has grown by nearly twenty-percent, and it expects to bring on more staff in the year ahead.

Endeavor Robotics also today announced a 10,000 sq. ft. expansion of its Chelmsford facility. The new space will be used to boost manufacturing capacity the company needs for increased demand.

"We're honored to host Governor Baker and proud to showcase Endeavor's family of robots that play a major role safeguarding the lives of our nation's warfighters and law enforcement personnel," said Endeavor Robotics CEO Sean Bielat. "Under the governor's leadership, Massachusetts continues to shine and attract investment as one of the world's premier technology hubs.

"Innovative technologies such as robotics are literally driving us forward," he added.

About Endeavor Robotics

Based in Chelmsford, Mass., Endeavor Robotics is the world's largest supplier of tactical unmanned ground vehicles, delivering more than 6,500 robots to customers in over 40 countries. Every day Endeavor products operate in areas of conflict, assist law enforcement agencies, and respond to natural disasters to protect lives. Endeavor Robotics is 100% based in the United States, including R&D, manufacturing, staffing and ownership. For more, visit us at EndeavorRobotics.com, or on Twitter at @EndeavorRobotic.

Endeavor Robotics is growing. To see a list of job opportunities visit: www.endeavorrobotics.hirecentric.com/jobsearch/

Media Contact:

Joe Ailinger, Jr.

+1-978-769-9339

jailinger@EndeavorRobotics.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massachusetts-governor-charlie-baker-tours-endeavor-robotics-300617099.html

SOURCE Endeavor Robotics