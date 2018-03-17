Mark Arendz named Closing Ceremony flag bearer for Canadian Paralympic Team in PyeongChang

Arendz has won five medals in PyeongChang, medaling in each event he competed

Holds one gold, one silver, and three bronze in biathlon and cross-country

Closing Ceremony is March 18 at 8 p.m. local time / 7 a.m. ET airing live

on CBC/Radio-Canada across Canada

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea, March 17, 2018 /CNW/ - Mark Arendz (Hartsville, PEI) will lead the Canadian Paralympic Team into the Closing Ceremony as flag bearer at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced today. With five medals, Arendz has the most podium performances of any Canadian in PyeongChang.

"Mark has been one of the absolute standout stories of these Paralympic Games for Canada," said Todd Nicholson, Chef de Mission of the Canadian Paralympic Team. "He has been one of the busiest athletes here in PyeongChang and to have won five medals including his first Paralympic gold is just unbelievable. He is a phenomenal Canadian, athlete, and person, and we are in awe of his talent and unrelenting dedication. Congratulations Mark! The team will be so proud to have you lead the way for Canada at the Closing Ceremony."

Arendz has medaled in each event he's competed in so far, winning five medals in both biathlon and cross-country skiing – a gold in the 15KM standing biathlon, silver in the 7.5KM biathlon, and three bronzes in the 12.5KM biathlon, 1.5KM cross-country sprint, and 10KM cross-country race. He hit the podium in all three biathlon events in PyeongChang.

The 28-year-old now has seven Paralympic medals as he entered these Games with two podium finishes already to his name – a silver and bronze in Sochi. Arendz still has another opportunity to medal here in PyeongChang as well, with the relay event on Sunday. He will take over the flag bearer honours from teammate Brian McKeever, who led Canada into the Opening Ceremony last week.

"This is an absolute honour and a privilege to receive the flag from my teammate, mentor and hero Brian McKeever to lead a record-setting group of Canadian athletes into the Closing Ceremonies," Arendz said.

"I suffered a very serious injury as a young boy growing up in small town Prince Edward Island. My performance this week is proof to young boys and girls across this country that regardless of where you are from and the challenges in front of you – if you dream big and work hard in pursuit of your goals – incredible things can happen in life. Like Brian has done for so many of us, I hope the next generation of young Canadians see me carrying that flag in and are inspired the same way I was to chase their dreams!"

The Closing Ceremony will take place on March 18 at 8 p.m. in PyeongChang and air live back in Canada starting at 7 a.m. ET on CBC/Radio-Canada.

About the Canadian Paralympic Team in PyeongChang: Canada is represented by 55 athletes in all five sports at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, taking place March 9-18. #greatnessisrare

