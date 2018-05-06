06.05.2018 15:25:00

Marie-Maude Denis wins CAJ Charles Bury President's Award

TORONTO, May 6, 2018 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists recognized Radio-Canada investigative reporter Marie-Maude Denis with the CAJ Charles Bury Award at its annual awards gala at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on May 5.

The award is given under circumstances of exceptional merit to those people or organizations that have made a significant contribution to Canadian journalism. Denis is one of Quebec's most prominent investigative journalists, and her reporting on corruption in Quebec's construction industry helped to force the Charbonneau Commission of inquiry and several top political officials, including two Montreal mayors.

"Marie-Maude's reporting has been invaluable in Quebec for years," said CAJ President Nick Taylor-Vaisey. "Very few journalists can claim to have had the same impact on public life."

Years after that groundbreaking work into corruption, a Quebec judge is attempting to force Denis to reveal confidential sources from her investigation. She has refused to comply, and press-freedom groups across Canada have joined Radio-Canada in standing up for Denis's constitutionally protected right to press freedom.

"Marie-Maude is just the most recent example of a Canadian journalist who has to fight back against wrongheaded attempts to get between her and her sources," said Taylor-Vaisey. "We stand with her, and honour her commitment to excellent journalism, on the CAJ's biggest stage."

The executive director of the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec, Catherine Lafrance, joined Taylor-Vaisey in making the announcement.

"This award is well deserved. It's a recognition of Marie-Maude's tremendous work and also of good journalism that raises public awareness on fundamental issues," said Lafrance. "The FPJQ is proud to see one of its members being given this prestigious award today."

This award, formerly known as the President's Award, was renamed in honour of veteran journalist and long-time CAJ board member Charles Bury, who died in February 2014.

The CAJ is Canada's largest national professional organization for journalists from all media, representing nearly 600 members across the country. The CAJ's primary roles are to provide high-quality professional development for its members and public-interest advocacy.

The FPJQ is the largest provincial association of journalists in Canada representing nearly 1,800 members. It defends press freedom and the public's right to information.

 

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists

