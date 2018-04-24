Marel: Q1 2018 Investor Presentation

Marel hf. published its Q1 2018 financial statements after the close of markets on April 23, 2018.

Today, April 24, 2018, at 8:30 am (GMT), market participants were invited to an investor meeting where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir gave an overview of the financial results and operational highlights.

Please find attached the Q1 2018 investor presentation.

The investor meeting was conducted in English and held at 8:30 am (GMT), at the company's headquarters, Austurhraun 9, Gardabaer.

Please note that the meeting was also webcast at www.marel.com/webcast and a recording is available on the IR website.

For further information, please contact Tinna Molphy via email tinna.molphy@marel.com.



