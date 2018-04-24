<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.04.2018 11:15:00

Marel: Q1 2018 Investor Presentation

Marel hf. published its Q1 2018 financial statements after the close of markets on April 23, 2018.

Today, April 24, 2018, at 8:30 am (GMT), market participants were invited to an investor meeting where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson and CFO Linda Jonsdottir gave an overview of the financial results and operational highlights.

Please find attached the Q1 2018 investor presentation.

The investor meeting was conducted in English and held at 8:30 am (GMT), at the company's headquarters, Austurhraun 9, Gardabaer.

Please note that the meeting was also webcast at www.marel.com/webcast and a recording is available on the IR website.

For further information, please contact Tinna Molphy via email tinna.molphy@marel.com.


Nachrichten zu Marel hfmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Marel hfmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

10:31
Vontobel: derimail - Internationale Indizes: 3.25% p.a. garantiert und 40% Sicherheitspuffer mit physischer ETF-Lieferung
09:39
DAX Future: Kurzfristiger Aufwärtstrend bei 12475 im Fokus
09:01
SMI mit verhaltenem Wochenstart
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Arbeitslosigkeit in der Euro-Zone sinkt
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Marel hf 0.00 0.00% Marel hf

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS wächst im ersten Quartal und erzielt deutlich mehr Gewinn - UBS-Aktie unter Druck
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Aktionäre werfen Tesla-Chef Elon Musk bewusste Irreführung vor
Darum hat Nobelpreisträger Shiller seine Meinung zum Bitcoin revidiert
Darum schwächt sich der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas ab
Morgan Stanley: Die nächsten drei Monate werden entscheidend sein für Tesla
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Euro notiert wieder deutlicher unter 1,20 Franken
Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken vorübergehend über 1,20

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX feundlich
Am Dienstag präsentiert sich der heimische Aktienmarkt wenig verändert.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB