Mannatech Packing 271,000 Meals for Malnourished Children

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company, will be preparing more than 250,000 meals for children in South Africa who are facing malnutrition. The meal packing event will take place at Mannatech’s upcoming annual convention, MannaFest, in conjunction with its partnership with Mission 5 Million (M5M) and Kids Around the World’s OneMeal program. In this volunteer effort, hundreds of Mannatech independent sales associates from around the world will work shoulder-to-shoulder to assemble over 271,000 protein-rich meals.

"By serving for an hour or two at this fun, hands-on service event with our Mannatech team, we’ll have a huge, positive impact on the lives of thousands of children in South Africa!” said Mannatech CEO Al Bala.

The meal assembly will include Mannatech’s PhytoBlendTM product, a plant-based powder that mixes easily into a variety of foods such as soups, rice and porridge. It contains over 20 vitamins and minerals to help promote and maintain good health and vitality.

"This is all possible through our partnership with Mannatech and their incredible associates and customers,” said M5M’s Executive Director, Sarah Bowen. "For every $100 spent on Mannatech products, a one-month supply of PhytoBlend powder is donated to help nourish a child in need - but this meal assembly program at MannaFest is an even bigger demonstration of love. It is wonderful, and we are grateful to Mannatech for it.”

