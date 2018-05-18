Mannatech Commences Cash Tender Offer to Purchase up to $16 Million of Its Common Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated ("Mannatech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announces today it has commenced a modified Dutch auction cash tender offer to purchase up to $16 million of its outstanding common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, at a per share price not greater than $21.00 nor less than $18.50 (the "tender offer").

The closing price of Mannatech's common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") on May 16, 2018, two trading days prior to the commencement of the tender offer, was $15.65 per share. The tender offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of Friday, June 15, 2018, unless the offer is extended.

The Company believes that the repurchase of its stock pursuant to the tender offer is consistent with its ongoing goal to maximize shareholder value. The board of directors evaluated the Company's operations, financial condition, capital needs, regulatory requirements, strategy and expectations for the future and believes that the tender offer is a prudent use of the Company's financial resources and determined that a tender offer is an appropriate mechanism to return capital to shareholders that seek liquidity under current market conditions and allowing shareholders who do not participate in the tender offer to share in a higher portion of the Company's future potential.

The tender offer is not contingent upon obtaining any financing; however, the tender offer is subject to certain terms and other conditions, which are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated May 18, 2018, and the related Letter of Transmittal and other materials pertaining to the tender offer that Mannatech has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”).

Georgeson Securities Corporation is the dealer manager for the tender offer. Georgeson LLC is serving as the information agent for the tender offer and Computershare Trust Company, N.A. is serving as depositary for the tender offer.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 20 years with operations in 26 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Please Note: This release contains "forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "hope," "could,” "would,” "expects,” "plans,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "approximates,” "predicts,” "projects,” "potential,” and "continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech’s objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, Mannatech’s ability to complete the anticipated tender offer in a timely manner or at all, the price at which shares of Mannatech's common stock may trade on Nasdaq, which may be higher or lower than the purchase price in the anticipated tender offer, uncertainty as to the number of shares purchased in the tender offer, Mannatech's inability to attract and retain associates and preferred customers, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

