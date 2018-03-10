Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
10.03.2018 03:32:00

Mannatech Celebrates Growth in Hong Kong Market and China E-Commerce with Gold Coast Incentive Trip

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX) a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, is celebrating its strong growth in the Hong Kong market and China e-commerce with an incentive trip for its highest performers in Asia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005849/en/

Star Grand Gold Coast (Photo: Business Wire)

Star Grand Gold Coast (Photo: Business Wire)

"We’re incredibly excited about this region,” said Mannatech CEO Al Bala. "Momentum is accelerating in Hong Kong and our ecommerce efforts in China, and it’s time to reward our Associates who are really growing their businesses.”

Bala will be accompanying Mannatech’s highest-performing Associates on a multi-day incentive trip on Australia’s Gold Coast.

"Sales in Hong Kong and China are growing very quickly,” said Tim Chang, General Manager, Greater China Region, who will join Bala for the event. "Business is very strong, and our business leaders are doing a wonderful job communicating the desirability of our products and are attracting customers at a very rapid pace.”

The Gold Coast Incentive Trip begins March 11 and runs eight days. Nearly 200 Mannatech Associates & guests will be participating in the reward celebration.

Please note: This release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "intend” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech’s objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, Mannatech’s inability to attract and retain Associates and Members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

