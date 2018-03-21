Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
21.03.2018 17:18:38

Mandatory notification of trade

On 21 March 2018, Flakk Invest AS purchased 100,000 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at a price of NOK 23.36 per share. Flakk Invest AS is a company controlled by Knut Flakk, Chairman of Hexagon Composites ASA.

After the transaction Flakk Invest AS holds 1,100,000 shares. The total holding of Knut Flakk and his close associates, is 30,815,717 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Hexagon Composites ASAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hexagon Composites ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hexagon Composites ASA 23.15 -0.22% Hexagon Composites ASA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt
Zur Wochenmitte bewegte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zunächst auf grünem Terrain, fiel im Tagesverlauf aber deutlich zurück.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

