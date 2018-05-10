Manager of MIC Enters into 10b5-1 Plan for Purchase of Additional Shares

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) announced that its external Manager, Macquarie Infrastructure Management (USA) Inc., has entered into a plan to acquire additional shares of MIC common stock pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1, promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Currently, the Manager owns approximately 5.8 million shares of MIC common stock, or 6.8% of MIC's outstanding shares.

Rule 10b5-1 plans permit directors, officers and other company insiders to adopt written plans at times when they are not in possession of material, non-public information, under which they can purchase or sell shares at predetermined times and price parameters in the future. Transactions under the plan will be publicly disclosed through Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii, and entities comprising a Contracted Power segment. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic. MIC-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006591/en/