10.05.2018 00:16:00

Manager of MIC Enters into 10b5-1 Plan for Purchase of Additional Shares

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) announced that its external Manager, Macquarie Infrastructure Management (USA) Inc., has entered into a plan to acquire additional shares of MIC common stock pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1, promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Currently, the Manager owns approximately 5.8 million shares of MIC common stock, or 6.8% of MIC's outstanding shares.

Rule 10b5-1 plans permit directors, officers and other company insiders to adopt written plans at times when they are not in possession of material, non-public information, under which they can purchase or sell shares at predetermined times and price parameters in the future. Transactions under the plan will be publicly disclosed through Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About MIC
MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii, and entities comprising a Contracted Power segment. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic. MIC-G

Analysen zu Macquarie Infrastructure Company LLCShsmehr Analysen

21.03.17 Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL buy SunTrust
23.02.17 Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL overweight Barclays Capital
23.02.17 Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.11.16 Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Macquarie Infrastructure Company LLCShs 38.80 1.80% Macquarie Infrastructure Company LLCShs

