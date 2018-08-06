(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market moved higher again on Friday, one session after it had snapped the eight-day winning streak in which it advanced almost 35 points or 2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,780-point plateau and it's likely to extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive following monthly U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were higher on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Friday as gains from the plantations and industrials were tempered by weakness from the financials and telecoms.

For the day, the index added 1.96 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 1,780.09 after trading between 1,773.89 and 1,782.77. Volume was 1.8 billion shares worth 1.6 billion ringgit. There were 481 gainers and 326 decliners.

Among the actives, Telekom Malaysia plummeted 4.91 percent, while Dialog Group surged 3.05 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 2.51 percent, Axiata Group plunged 1.59 percent, Sime Darby spiked 1.19 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 1.10 percent, CIMB Group tumbled 1.03 percent, Tenaga Nasional climbed 0.92 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 0.24 percent, Petronas Chemicals advanced 0.22 percent, Maybank lost 0.10 percent, Public Bank eased 0.08 percent and MISC and IHH Healthcare were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, with traders digesting the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report.

The Dow climbed 136.42 points or 0.54 percent to 25,462.58, while the NASDAQ added 9.33 points or 0.12 percent to 7,812.01 and the S&P rose 13.13 points or 0.46 percent to 2,840.35. For the week, the Dow added 0.1 percent, the S&P advanced 0.8 percent and the NASDAQ jumped 1 percent.

Before the start of trading, the Labor Department reported weaker than expected job growth in July - but the report also showed significant upward revisions to the increases in employment in May and June. The jobless rate eased to 3.9 percent from 4.0 percent in June.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit widened in June amid an increase in imports and a decrease in exports. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said growth in U.S. service sector activity slowed by more than anticipated in July.

Oil prices edged lower on Friday amid concerns about excess supply, after data showed oil output in Russia to have increased sharply in July. Crude oil futures for September settled at $68.49 a barrel, losing $0.47 or 0.7 percent. For the week, oil shed about 0.3 percent.