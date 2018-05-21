Malaysia Bourse Likely To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index remains just shy of the 1,855-point plateau although it's expected to open in the red again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on global trade uncertainties and a stall in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares, telecoms and industrials.

For the day, the index added 0.06 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 1,854.50 after trading between 1,853.57 and 1,862.19.

Among the actives, IJM Corporation plummeted 4.39 percent, while Astro Malaysia Holdings plunged 4.32 percent, Telekom Malaysia soared 2.09 percent, YTL Corporation tumbled 1.98 percent, MISC skidded 1.01 percent, AMMB Holdings climbed 0.86 percent, Digi.com perked 0.85 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong advanced 0.74 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.33 percent, Axiata shed 0.19 percent, Public Bank collected 0.16 percent, CIMB Group lost 0.15 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.13 percent, Petronas Chemicals perked 0.12 percent and Genting Malaysia, IOI Corporation, Maybank and Sime Darby were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, extending the lackluster performance in the previous session before finishing mixed.

The Dow added 1.11 points or 0.01 percent to 24,715.09, the NASDAQ fell 28.13 points or 0.38 percent to 7,354.34 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.16 points or 0.26 percent to 2,712.97. For the week, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent and the Dow and the S&P 500 both fell 0.5 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front. Uncertainty about the outcome of the second round of trade talks between the U.S. and China also kept some traders on the sidelines.

Earlier, President Donald Trump expressed some doubt about whether the high-level trade talks with China will be successful. Trump told reporters he doubts the talks will be successful in remarks during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Crude oil futures were flat Friday, clinging to gains amid speculation OPEC supplies are dwindling. WTI light sweet crude oil was at $71.28/bbl, down 21 cents or 0.3 percent. Still, oil posted a weekly gain of nearly 1 percent, touching a fresh four-year peak along the way.