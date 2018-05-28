Malaysia Bourse Likely Rangebound On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Friday snapped the four-day losing streak in which it had surrendered almost 80 points or 4.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,800-point plateau and it's looking at a fairly flat lead for Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little clarity amid a lack of catalysts, although a drop in crude oil prices should limit any upside. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and flat, and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, plantations and telecoms.

For the day, the index soared 21.74 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 1,797.40 after trading between 1,785.12 and 1,797.81. Volume was 2.2 billion shares worth 2.95 billion ringgit. There were 506 gainers and 397 decliners.

Among the actives, Genting Malaysia surged 5.88 percent, while Axiata soared 5.12 percent, Genting spiked 3.08 percent, Sime Darby jumped 2.99 percent, Public Bank advanced 2.30 percent, Tenaga Nasional climbed 1.90 percent, MISC dropped 1.65 percent, YTL Corporation gathered 1.51 percent, IHH Healthcare perked 1.29 percent, CIMB Group collected 1.16 percent, Telekom Malaysia added 1.01 percent, IOI Corporation gained 0.42 percent, Petronas Chemicals shed 024 percent and Hong Leong Bank, Maybank and RHB Capital were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is flat to lower as stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The Dow shed 58.67 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 24,753.09, the NASDAQ added 9.42 points or 0.13 percent to 7,433.85, and the S&P fell 6.43 points or 0.24 percent to 2,721.33. For the week, the NASDAQ jumped 1.1 percent, the Dow added 0.2 percent and the S&P rose 0.3 percent.

The choppy trading came as traders were away from their desks ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend. Geopolitical uncertainty also kept some traders on the sidelines after President Donald Trump's decision to call off the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a bigger than expected decrease in durable goods orders in April. Also, the University of Michigan unexpectedly saw a drop in consumer sentiment in May.

Energy stocks saw substantial weakness amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil. Crude for July delivery plummeted $2.83 to $67.88 a barrel following reports oil producing nations are considering easing production limits.