<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.04.2018 10:29:01

Major shareholder notification from the estate after Gustav Kähler and from Birte Svare Kähler

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 6 – 2018
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

17 April 2018

Major shareholder notification from the estate after Gustav Kähler and from Birte Svare Kähler

On 16 April 2018, ROCKWOOL International A/S has received the following notification pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from (i) the estate after Gustav Kähler and (ii) Birte Svare Kähler.

From the major shareholder notification, it appears that the notification is made as a result of delivery of the estate after Gustav Kähler on 5 April 2018 to Birte Svare Kähler as an undivided estate (in Danish: uskiftet bo).

From the major shareholder notification it appears, that

  • the estate after Gustav Kähler has divested (a) 1,128,006 A shares (DK0010219070) (5.13 % of the total share capital) of nominally DKK 10 per share corresponding to 11,280,060 voting rights (9.17 % of the total voting rights), and (b) 184,088 B shares (DK0010219153) (0.84 % of the total share capital) of nominally DKK 10 per share corresponding to 184,088 voting rights (0.15 % of the total voting rights), following which Gustav Kähler no longer owns shares in ROCKWOOL International A/S, and that
     
  • Birte Svare Kähler as undivided estate has acquired (a) 1,128,006 A shares (DK0010219070) (5.13 % of the total share capital) of nominally DKK 10 per share corresponding to 11,280,060 voting rights (9.17 % of the total voting rights), and (b) 184,088 B shares (DK0010219153) (0.84 % of the total share capital) of nominally DKK 10 per share corresponding to 184,088 voting rights (0.15 % of the total voting rights).

As a result of the above, Birte Svare Kähler directly owns a total of (a) 1,142,367 A shares (DK0010219070) (5.20 % of the total share capital) of nominally DKK 10 per share corresponding to 11,423,670 voting rights (9.28 % of the total voting rights), and (b) 193,662 B shares (DK0010219153) (0.88 % of the total share capital) of nominally DKK 10 per share corresponding to 193,662 voting rights (0.16 % of the total voting rights), corresponding to a total of 6.08 % of the total share capital and 9.44 % of the total voting rights in ROCKWOOL International A/S.

Further information:                       Per Palludan
                                                    Group General Counsel
                                                    ROCKWOOL International A/S
                                                    +45 46 56 03 00

Attachment

Nachrichten zu Rockwool International A-S (B)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rockwool International A-S (B)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

10:26
Vontobel: Mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer und 7.5% Coupon entspannt durch alle Marktphasen
09:50
Netflix springt nachbörslich
09:45
BNP: Märkte & Zertifikate daily
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Erträge aus Dividenden pushen Performance
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rockwool International A-S (B) 1'870.00 0.27% Rockwool International A-S (B)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Schweizer Forscher: Der Bitcoin-Markt wird dieses Jahr kräftig einbrechen
Wieso der Euro zum Franken schwach bleibt
Erfahrener Investment-Experte: So einen Aktienmarkt habe ich in 66 Jahren noch nie gesehen
Darum zeigt sich der Euro etwas tiefer zum Franken
Sulzer: Blockierte US-Vermögenswerte wieder frei - Details zur Renova-Transaktion
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Nach US-Militärschlag in Syrien: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Goldman-Sachs-Analysten erwarten massiven Kurseinbruch bei Tesla-Aktie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Aktienmärkte in Fernost gehen überwiegend schwächer aus dem Handel
Am Dienstag fanden die asiatischen Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB