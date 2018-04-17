Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 6 – 2018

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

17 April 2018

Major shareholder notification from the estate after Gustav Kähler and from Birte Svare Kähler

On 16 April 2018, ROCKWOOL International A/S has received the following notification pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from (i) the estate after Gustav Kähler and (ii) Birte Svare Kähler.

From the major shareholder notification, it appears that the notification is made as a result of delivery of the estate after Gustav Kähler on 5 April 2018 to Birte Svare Kähler as an undivided estate (in Danish: uskiftet bo).

From the major shareholder notification it appears, that

the estate after Gustav Kähler has divested (a) 1,128,006 A shares (DK0010219070) (5.13 % of the total share capital) of nominally DKK 10 per share corresponding to 11,280,060 voting rights (9.17 % of the total voting rights), and (b) 184,088 B shares (DK0010219153) (0.84 % of the total share capital) of nominally DKK 10 per share corresponding to 184,088 voting rights (0.15 % of the total voting rights), following which Gustav Kähler no longer owns shares in ROCKWOOL International A/S, and that



Birte Svare Kähler as undivided estate has acquired (a) 1,128,006 A shares (DK0010219070) (5.13 % of the total share capital) of nominally DKK 10 per share corresponding to 11,280,060 voting rights (9.17 % of the total voting rights), and (b) 184,088 B shares (DK0010219153) (0.84 % of the total share capital) of nominally DKK 10 per share corresponding to 184,088 voting rights (0.15 % of the total voting rights).

As a result of the above, Birte Svare Kähler directly owns a total of (a) 1,142,367 A shares (DK0010219070) (5.20 % of the total share capital) of nominally DKK 10 per share corresponding to 11,423,670 voting rights (9.28 % of the total voting rights), and (b) 193,662 B shares (DK0010219153) (0.88 % of the total share capital) of nominally DKK 10 per share corresponding to 193,662 voting rights (0.16 % of the total voting rights), corresponding to a total of 6.08 % of the total share capital and 9.44 % of the total voting rights in ROCKWOOL International A/S.

Further information: Per Palludan

Group General Counsel

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 56 03 00

