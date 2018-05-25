Major Shareholder Announcement

Company announcement



Copenhagen, 25 May 2018

No. 5/2018





ISS (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading global provider of facility services, hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Mondrian Investment Partners Limited, that its aggregate direct holding of shares has increased to 9,745,330 which corresponds to 5.25% of the share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S. Reference is made to the attached notification.









