25.05.2018 21:25:51
Major Shareholder Announcement
Company announcement
Copenhagen, 25 May 2018
No. 5/2018
ISS (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading global provider of facility services, hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Mondrian Investment Partners Limited, that its aggregate direct holding of shares has increased to 9,745,330 which corresponds to 5.25% of the share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S. Reference is made to the attached notification.
About ISS
The ISS Group was founded in Copenhagen in 1901 and has grown to become one of the world's leading Facility Services companies. ISS offers a wide range of services such as: Cleaning, Catering, Security, property and Support Services as well as Facility Management. Global revenue amounted to DKK 79.9 billion in 2017 and ISS has more than 488,000 employees and activities in more than 70 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America and Pacific, serving thousands of both public and private sector customers. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.
