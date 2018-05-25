<
25.05.2018 21:25:51

Major Shareholder Announcement

Company announcement

                                                                                            Copenhagen, 25 May 2018

                                                                            No. 5/2018


ISS (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading global provider of facility services, hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Mondrian Investment Partners Limited, that its aggregate direct holding of shares has increased to 9,745,330 which corresponds to 5.25% of the share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S. Reference is made to the attached notification.



For investor enquiries
Martin Kjær Hansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 3817 6431
Louisa Grue Baruch, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3817 6338

For media enquiries
Lena Stennicke, Group Communications Director, +45 38 17 65 03


About ISS
The ISS Group was founded in Copenhagen in 1901 and has grown to become one of the world's leading Facility Services companies. ISS offers a wide range of services such as: Cleaning, Catering, Security, property and Support Services as well as Facility Management. Global revenue amounted to DKK 79.9 billion in 2017 and ISS has more than 488,000 employees and activities in more than 70 countries across Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America and Pacific, serving thousands of both public and private sector customers. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.


ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181
ISS A/S, ISIN US4651472056                
ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS1145526585    
ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS1330300341    
ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS1145526825
ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS1673102734

ISS A/S, CVR 28 50 47 99
Buddingevej 197                      
DK-2860 Søborg   
Denmark

Telefax: (+45) 38 17 00 11
Phone: (+45) 38 17 00 00
www.issworld.com

