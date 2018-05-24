Mai Fyfield Elected To Roku Board Of Directors

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that stockholders at the company’s annual meeting today elected Mai Fyfield to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately.

Mai Fyfield has been Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of Sky Group since 2015 and has served in various roles at Sky since 1999. Fyfield served as a Roku board observer from 2014 until the company's IPO in 2017.

Fyfield holds a B.A. in Economics from Cambridge University and an M.A. in Economics from Tufts University.

"We’re delighted to welcome Mai Fyfield to the Roku board of directors,” Roku Founder and CEO Anthony Wood said. "Mai brings significant strategic experience in working with media and technology companies. Her deep understanding in the growth and development of Roku’s business as a board observer makes her a strong addition to our board.”

Fyfield, who will also serve on the board’s audit committee, will have a three-year term on the board of directors.

