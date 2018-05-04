|
04.05.2018 20:01:20
Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com | 905.726.7035
MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Director of Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com | 248.631.5396
OUR BUSINESS1
We have more than 168,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees dedicated to delivering mobility solutions. We are a mobility technology company and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers with 335 manufacturing operations and 96 product development, engineering and sales centres in 28 countries. Our competitive capabilities include body exteriors and structures, power and vision technologies, seating systems and complete vehicle solutions. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.
1 Manufacturing operations, production development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include equity-accounted operations.
Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire
