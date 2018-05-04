<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.05.2018 20:01:20

Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017

AURORA, Ontario, May 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA) today provided an adjusted 2017 Financial Review document reflecting the retrospective adoption of the new revenue standard (Accounting Standard Codification 606), the change in accounting for tooling and pre-production engineering, as well as our new reportable segments.  The document is available on the company's website, www.magna.com in the Financial Review section or by selecting the following link

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations 
louis.tonelli@magna.com | 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT 
Tracy Fuerst, Director of Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com  | 248.631.5396

OUR BUSINESS1
We have more than 168,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees dedicated to delivering mobility solutions. We are a mobility technology company and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers with 335 manufacturing operations and 96 product development, engineering and sales centres in 28 countries. Our competitive capabilities include body exteriors and structures, power and vision technologies, seating systems and complete vehicle solutions. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

1 Manufacturing operations, production development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include equity-accounted operations.

 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Magna Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Magna Incmehr Analysen

14.08.17 Magna Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.01.17 Magna Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

16:16
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
13:02
China öffnet Handel mit Eisenerz
08:37
SMI bleibt erneut am April-Hoch hängen
30.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Türkische Konjunktur überraschend stark
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Magna Inc 56.00 -4.27% Magna Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Tesla schreibt Rekordverlust - Musks Auftritt bringt Aktie deutlich unter Druck
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Swiss Re erzielt weniger Gewinn im ersten Quartal - Aktie rutscht ins Minus
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Darum stabilisiert sich der Euro - zum Franken weiter seitwärts
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street deutlich im Plus
Die US-Indizes zeigen sich am Freitag freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB