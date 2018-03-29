<
29.03.2018 01:38:14

Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report

AURORA, Ontario, March 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA) today announced that its 2017 Annual Report, including Management's Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, Annual Information Form (AIF) and Form 40-F, are now available on the company's website, www.magna.com.  Magna has also filed these documents with the Canadian Securities Administrators (accessible through its website at www.sedar.com) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (accessible through its website at www.sec.gov/edgar).  

Magna will provide a hard copy of its audited financial statements as contained in our 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders, free of charge, on request through our website or in writing to Magna International Inc., Attn:  Corporate Secretary, 337 Magna Drive, Aurora, ON, Canada L4G 7K1.

OUR BUSINESS (1)
We have more than 168,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees dedicated to delivering mobility solutions. We are a mobility technology company and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers with 335 manufacturing operations and 96 product development, engineering and sales centres in 28 countries. Our competitive capabilities include body exteriors and structures, power and vision technologies, seating systems and complete vehicle solutions. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include equity-accounted operations.

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT 
Tracy Fuerst, Director of Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com    248.631.5396


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Magna International Inc. via Globenewswire

