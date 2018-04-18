<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.04.2018 01:51:00

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Responds to Moab Capital Partners

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) today issued the following statement in response to the April 17, 2018 letter and press release from Moab Capital Partners:

MIC welcomes open communications with shareholders and values constructive dialogue on a wide range of matters. We have engaged with Moab Capital on numerous occasions and are disappointed that Moab Capital has chosen to make inaccurate assertions which mischaracterize key facts and the substance of prior discussions with the Company.

The MIC Board of Directors takes its fiduciary duties very seriously, and together with the management team, is focused on the successful execution of the Company’s strategy. In doing so, we will continue to consider the input of shareholders toward the common goal of enhancing value.

As previously communicated, MIC will be discussing the performance of and outlook for the Company in its first quarter earnings press release on May 2, 2018 and related conference call with management the morning of May 3, 2018.

About MIC

MIC owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers primarily in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals; an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation; entities comprising an energy services, production and distribution segment, MIC Hawaii; and entities comprising a Contracted Power segment. For additional information, please visit the MIC website at www.macquarie.com/mic. MIC-G

MIC is not an authorized deposit-taking institution for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of MIC do not represent deposits or other liabilities of Macquarie Bank Limited ABN 46 008 583 542 (MBL). MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of MIC.

Nachrichten zu Macquarie Infrastructure Company LLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Macquarie Infrastructure Company LLCShsmehr Analysen

21.03.17 Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL buy SunTrust
23.02.17 Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL overweight Barclays Capital
23.02.17 Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.11.16 Macquarie Infrastructure Company LL Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

17.04.18
Aluminiumpreis weiter im Höhenrausch
17.04.18
Vontobel: Mit 50% Sicherheitspuffer und 7.5% Coupon entspannt durch alle Marktphasen
17.04.18
BNP: Märkte & Zertifikate daily
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Erträge aus Dividenden pushen Performance
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Macquarie Infrastructure Company LLCShs 39.47 0.89% Macquarie Infrastructure Company LLCShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Schweizer Forscher: Der Bitcoin-Markt wird dieses Jahr kräftig einbrechen
Wieso der Euro zum Franken schwach bleibt
Erfahrener Investment-Experte: So einen Aktienmarkt habe ich in 66 Jahren noch nie gesehen
Darum kommt der Euro vom Tagestief zurück - Franken mehr unter Druck
Darum zeigt sich der Euro etwas tiefer zum Franken
Sulzer: Blockierte US-Vermögenswerte wieder frei - Details zur Renova-Transaktion
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Nach US-Militärschlag in Syrien: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Berichtssaison im Blick: Wall Street zieht an
Am Dienstag präsentierten sich die US-Börsen mit Aufschlägen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB