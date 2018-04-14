<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.04.2018 02:34:00

Mackay Files Early Warning Report in Connection with Acquisition of Securities

CALGARY, April 13, 2018 /CNW/ - John Mackay, Executive Chairman of Mosaic Capital Corporation ("Mosaic") (TSX-V Symbols: M and M.DB), has filed an early warning report in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with various acquisitions of securities of Mosaic (the "Securities").

Mr. Mackay acquired the Securities pursuant to: (i) Mosaic's Securities Based Compensation Plan and Dividend Reinvestment Plan; (ii) the conversion of options issued pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) among Mosaic Diversified Income Fund, First West Properties Ltd., its securityholders, and Mosaic; (iii) the issuance of convertible debentures pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated November 4, 2016 and the accompanying short form base shelf prospectus dated September 23, 2016 and (iv) the exercise of subscription privileges issued pursuant to a short form prospectus dated February 3, 2017.

Mr. Mackay is one of the trustees of M4 Trust, an affiliate of The Canada West Land & Petroleum Company, Limited ("Canada West"), and Mr. Mackay may be considered a joint actor in respect of M4 Trust.  M4 Trust is deemed to be a joint actor in respect of Canada West.  

Canada West filed an early warning report on June 27, 2014 disclosing its acquisition of 1,631,692 Common Shares, which, together with the Common Shares then held by Mr. Mackay, represented approximately 22.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Since that early warning report filed by Canada West, Mr. Mackay has acquired 109,014 Common Shares, 44,888 options, 65,455 restricted share units ("RSUs") which are convertible into 65,455 Common Shares and debentures convertible into 11,111 Common Shares. Despite Mr. Mackay acquiring the Securities, due to Mosaic issuing additional Common Shares since the early warning report filed by Canada West, the aggregate percentage of the issued and outstanding Common Shares held by Mr. Mackay and Canada West has decreased by approximately 3%, from 22.6% to 19.6%. 

Mr. Mackay acquired the Securities as follows: 41,580 Common Shares at a price of $3.25 per Common Share through the exercise of options on November 11, 2015; 37,034 Common Shares through the conversion of RSUs on May 9, 2016; 50,350 options issued on June 1, 2016 pursuant to the Securities Based Compensation Plan, of which 33,567 options have vested or will vest within 60 days; 100 convertible debentures for an aggregate amount of $100,000 on November 10, 2016; 33,962 options issued on April 12, 2017 pursuant to the Issuer's Securities Based Compensation Plan, of which 11,321 have vested or will vest within 60 days; 9,635 Common Shares through the conversion of RSUs on April 10, 2018; 2,858 Common Shares through the exercise of subscription privileges on February 27, 2017 and 17,907 Common Shares through Mr. Mackay's participation in Mosaic's Dividend Reinvestment Plan during fiscal 2017.

Canada West has not changed its securityholdings in Mosaic since its last early warning report, resulting in the percentage of the issued and outstanding Common Shares held by Canada West to decrease by approximately 4.59%, from 19.97% to 15.38%.

The Securities were acquired by the Acquiror for investment purposes.

SOURCE John Mackay

Nachrichten zu Macy's Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Macy's Incmehr Analysen

28.12.17 Macys Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group
23.10.17 Macys Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
07.06.17 Macys Outperform Telsey Advisory Group
12.05.17 Macys Outperform Telsey Advisory Group
09.05.17 Macys Hold Gordon Haskett

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

13.04.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
13.04.18
Trump rudert zurück, Gold stark unter Druck
13.04.18
SMI-Anleger greifen wieder zu
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: USA: Zinsen steigen weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Macy's Inc 28.26 -2.21% Macy's Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken auf Jahreshoch
So verhält sich der Euro im Umfeld des Syrien-Konflikts zu Franken und Dollar
Tesla hat Stress mit US-Behörde und dem Model 3
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Leonteq wird wohl von Old Mutual verklagt - Aktie unter Druck
Darum zeigt sich der Euro etwas tiefer zum Franken
Schweizer Anleger zum Wochenausklang zurückhaltend: SMI schliesst knapp im Plus - DAX legt zu
Bitcoin Foundation: Die aktuelle Blase befindet sich nicht am Krypto-Markt
Schwache Bankenaktien bremsen Dow Jones
Tesla kündigt Gewinne im zweiten Halbjahr an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwache Bankenaktien bremsen Dow Jones
Die Wall Street gibt zum Wochenausklang nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB