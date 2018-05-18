MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)

MMC Norilsk Nickel: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them



18-May-2018 / 18:00 MSK

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sergey Bratukhin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL" b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name MMC FINANCE DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY b) LEI 635400IPHIGSTULPX313 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Loan Participation Notes ISIN XS0982861287; US55314WAA27 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD 1021.92 972 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 972 Loan Participation Notes USD 993 306.24 e) Date of the transaction 2018-05-16 f) Place of the transaction Over-the-counter market

