18.05.2018 17:00:46

MMC Norilsk Nickel: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD)
MMC Norilsk Nickel: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them

18-May-2018 / 18:00 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated with them

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sergey Bratukhin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company "Mining and Metallurgical Company "NORILSK NICKEL"

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

MMC FINANCE DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

b)

LEI

635400IPHIGSTULPX313

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Loan Participation Notes

 

 

ISIN XS0982861287; US55314WAA27

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

USD 1021.92 

972

d)

Aggregated information

-         Aggregated volume

-         Price

 

972 Loan Participation Notes

USD 993 306.24

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-05-16

f)

Place of the transaction

Over-the-counter market

 
ISIN: US55315J1025
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MNOD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 5567
EQS News ID: 687835

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

