04.04.2018 03:00:00

MIXiii-BIOMED 2018: Introducing the Best of Israel's Life Science Innovations

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Israel's 17th national life science and technology week to be held on May 15-17, 2018 at the David InterContinental Hotel in Tel Aviv 

The 17th annual MIXiii-BIOMED 2018, the premier international life science conference in Israel, will take place between May 15-17, 2018, at the David InterContinental Hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel. This world-class event presents an opportunity for global participants to experience Israel's life science innovation and vibrant biomedical industry at its best. For the 17th consecutive year, MIXiii-BIOMED is the largest and leading meeting place for healthcare professionals from Israel with their international colleagues and partners.

Previous successful conferences hosted over 6,000 industry players, scientists, engineers and investors including more than 1,000 attendees from over 45 countries. As in previous years, hundreds of Israeli life science companies will present and exhibit their products, services and technologies.

Co-Chaired by Ruti Alon, Founder and CEO of Medstrada, Ora Dar, PhD, The Israel Innovation Authority and Nissim Darvish, MD, PhD, Senior Managing Director OrbiMed, the conference will explore and aim to fuel the innovations and trends that are shaping the future of healthcare systems and life science. It will include the nine following tracks:

  • Digital Health, IoT, and Big Data
  • Next Generation Oncology Treatments
  • Brain Health
  • Personalized Diagnostics and Treatments
  • Gene Editing and Therapies
  • Nanomedicine and its Role in New Medical Therapeutics
  • From Academic Research to Industry
  • Cutting Edge Medical Device Technologies: Metabolic Diseases and Ophthalmology
  • Novel Clinical Trial Designs and Technologies to Accelerate Drug Development

Among the conference's speakers are:

Arie S. Belldegrun MD, Founder & CEO, Kite Pharma

Paul R. Bondi, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Troy Cox, Chief Executive Officer, Foundation Medicine

Bruce R. Rosengard, MD, Chief Medical Science & Technology Officer,

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

Francois Maisonrouge, Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Aharon Aharon, CEO, Israel Innovation Authority

Tauhid Ali, PhD, Vice President and Head of TAK-celerator, Takeda

Gil Bar-Nahum, PhD, Managing Director, Jefferies International, London, UK

David Fenstermacher, PhD, Vice President R&D-Bioinformatics, Medimmune

Chris Kaster, Vice President, Business Development, Venture Capital Investing, Boston Scientific

Hartmuth Kolb, PhD, Head of Neuroscience Biomarkers, Janssen Research & Development

Walter Kowtoniuk, PhD, Principle, Third Rock Ventures

Daphna Laifenfeld, PhD, Head, Personalized Medicine & Diagnostics, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Michael Martin, PhD, Global Head, Takeda Ventures, Inc.

Tetsuyuki Maruyama, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Dementia Discovery Fund, SV Life Sciences Managers

David Neustaedter, Vice President, Venture Capital Medtronic

Prof. David Sidransky, MD, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Co-Founder and General Partner, Israel Biotech Fund

Michal Silverberg, Managing Director, Novartis Venture Fund

Stephen Squinto, PhD, Venture Partner, Orbimed Healthcare Fund Management

Anand Subramony, PhD, Vice President, Novel Product Technologies,

MedImmune

Miro Venturi, PhD, Global Head, Diagnostics Biomarkers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Zeev Zehavi, Vice President of Venture Investments, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.

For the conference's preliminary program

Contact:
Tsipi Haitovsky
Global Media Liaison
MIXiii-BIOMED
Email: tsipihai5@gmail.com 
Tel: +972-52-598-9892

SOURCE MIXiii-BIOMED

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.04.18
Gold kommt mit Schwung aus der Osterpause
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
03.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Dürfen wir Ihnen drei "attraktive Schweden" vorstellen?
03.04.18
SMI vor leichterem Start in den April
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält für Alecensa in der Schweiz Zulassung bei Lungenkrebs - Aktie im Minus
SMI schliesst schwach - DAX kann trotz Verlusten 12'000-Punkte-Marke verteidigen
Trader wetten vermehrt gegen Tesla-Anleihen
Tesla-Aktie im Plus nach neuen Produktionsdaten - Ziel beim Model 3 erneut verfehlt
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Bossard-Aktie schliesst stark nach Rekordergebnis im ersten Quartal
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
US-Börsen schliessen nach deutlichen Schwankungen in der Gewinnzone
Etappensieg von Swatch Group im Streit um Ersatzteillieferungen
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk richtet erneut Schlaflager in Fabrik ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen nach deutlichen Schwankungen in der Gewinnzone
Der Stabilisierungsversuch an der Wall Street stand am Dienstag auf etwas wackligen Beinen. Letztlich überwogen jedoch die Bullen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB