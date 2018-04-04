MIXiii-BIOMED 2018: Introducing the Best of Israel's Life Science Innovations

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Israel's 17th national life science and technology week to be held on May 15-17, 2018 at the David InterContinental Hotel in Tel Aviv

The 17th annual MIXiii-BIOMED 2018, the premier international life science conference in Israel, will take place between May 15-17, 2018, at the David InterContinental Hotel in Tel Aviv, Israel. This world-class event presents an opportunity for global participants to experience Israel's life science innovation and vibrant biomedical industry at its best. For the 17th consecutive year, MIXiii-BIOMED is the largest and leading meeting place for healthcare professionals from Israel with their international colleagues and partners.

Previous successful conferences hosted over 6,000 industry players, scientists, engineers and investors including more than 1,000 attendees from over 45 countries. As in previous years, hundreds of Israeli life science companies will present and exhibit their products, services and technologies.

Co-Chaired by Ruti Alon, Founder and CEO of Medstrada, Ora Dar, PhD, The Israel Innovation Authority and Nissim Darvish, MD, PhD, Senior Managing Director OrbiMed, the conference will explore and aim to fuel the innovations and trends that are shaping the future of healthcare systems and life science. It will include the nine following tracks:

Digital Health, IoT, and Big Data

Next Generation Oncology Treatments

Brain Health

Personalized Diagnostics and Treatments

Gene Editing and Therapies

Nanomedicine and its Role in New Medical Therapeutics

From Academic Research to Industry

Cutting Edge Medical Device Technologies: Metabolic Diseases and Ophthalmology

Novel Clinical Trial Designs and Technologies to Accelerate Drug Development

Among the conference's speakers are:

Arie S. Belldegrun MD, Founder & CEO, Kite Pharma

Paul R. Bondi, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Troy Cox, Chief Executive Officer, Foundation Medicine

Bruce R. Rosengard, MD, Chief Medical Science & Technology Officer,

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

Francois Maisonrouge, Senior Managing Director, Evercore Partners

Aharon Aharon, CEO, Israel Innovation Authority

Tauhid Ali, PhD, Vice President and Head of TAK-celerator, Takeda

Gil Bar-Nahum, PhD, Managing Director, Jefferies International, London, UK

David Fenstermacher, PhD, Vice President R&D-Bioinformatics, Medimmune

Chris Kaster, Vice President, Business Development, Venture Capital Investing, Boston Scientific

Hartmuth Kolb, PhD, Head of Neuroscience Biomarkers, Janssen Research & Development

Walter Kowtoniuk, PhD, Principle, Third Rock Ventures

Daphna Laifenfeld, PhD, Head, Personalized Medicine & Diagnostics, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Michael Martin, PhD, Global Head, Takeda Ventures, Inc.

Tetsuyuki Maruyama, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Dementia Discovery Fund, SV Life Sciences Managers

David Neustaedter, Vice President, Venture Capital Medtronic

Prof. David Sidransky, MD, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Co-Founder and General Partner, Israel Biotech Fund

Michal Silverberg, Managing Director, Novartis Venture Fund

Stephen Squinto, PhD, Venture Partner, Orbimed Healthcare Fund Management

Anand Subramony, PhD, Vice President, Novel Product Technologies,

MedImmune

Miro Venturi, PhD, Global Head, Diagnostics Biomarkers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Zeev Zehavi, Vice President of Venture Investments, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc.

