17.05.2018 21:04:00
MGE Energy Issues May 2018 'Inside View'
MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights the public utility holding company's investments in clean energy in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:
- Earning national recognition as a top performer
- Investing to advance a utility of the future
- Committed to reduced carbon emissions
- Updates to corporate governance
- A partner in community growth
The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:
http://www.mgeenergy.com/insideview
Inside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $1.9 billion, and its 2017 revenues were $563 million.
