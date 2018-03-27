MFS Appoints Director For Its New Wholly-owned Shanghai Operation

SHANGHAI, HONG KONG and SINGAPORE, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MFS Investment Management today announced the appointment of Chopin Zhou as Director of Business Development and Relationship Management for China at MFS Financial Management Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MFS Investment Management® (MFS).

Mr Zhou will be based in the Shanghai office, which opened its doors in August 2017.

Reporting to Jonathan Tiu, Senior Managing Director, Asia, Mr Zhou will be responsible for coordinating the business development and client relationship management for MFS in China.

"Few markets offer the same growth opportunities as China. Until recently, we have been servicing clients based in mainland China from our offices in Singapore and Hong Kong. We opened the office in Shanghai to better connect clients in the region with experts who understand the local market, language and culture," said Mr Tiu.

"Chopin's deep knowledge and experience of the regulatory and market environment will be extremely valuable as we look to strengthen our relationships with existing clients in China and build new ones -- particularly among public institutions and insurance firms," he added.

Mr Zhou has 16 years of industry experience. Before joining MFS, he served as the Deputy Head of Institutional and International Business at SWS MU Fund Management. Prior to this, he was Deputy Head of Institutional Business at Franklin Templeton Sealand Fund Management, and the Head of Capital Market Research at Accenture Shanghai. Mr Zhou began his career with HSBC Group in China and Canada.

Mr Zhou holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from Shanghai University.

In addition to Shanghai, MFS' offices in the Asia-Pacific region include Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Sydney.

