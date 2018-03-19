MD Tokens (MDTK) commences trading on Knovatech OTC platform in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After MD Tokens (www.mdtokens.com) hit its soft-cap of 30mil tokens upon its launch in Hong Kong, there is lot of promise on the blockchain development within the healthcare space in Asia. With the encouraging response from the early investors in Singapore and Hong Kong, MD Tokens is expanding its community of users across Asia. With its sight on the larger markets of the Philippines, Indonesia, and India, and current overwhelming demand, MD Tokens is looking to be accessible for the regional users to acquire MDTK, via over counter trading facilities (OTC) and exchanges. This strategy roadmap is fast unfolding with its launch on Knovatech (www.knovatech.io) OTC platform.

Knovatech CEO mentions, "We have taken a unique approach to provide high value crypto assets to our community, and its our pleasure to have MDTK onboard. Being the largest healthcare ICO to date and with the potential in this space, we expect lots of demand and will work closely with the team in MD Tokens to ensure liquidity of tokens."

The mechanism of trading on OTC platforms is increasingly the preferred mechanism for cryptocurrencies as security measures on holding the assets in cold wallets and away from cybersecurity threats is an attractive proposition. The personalized approach of having traders explain the opportunities to their clients and enable the trades in a convenient, secure and fast methods.

The healthcare industry is booming in Asia and the cashless and secure transactions with MDTK is seen to be a first of its kind and has captured the attention of the investors. With past healthcare ICOs that have lead to early stage digital health development, the promise of using MDTK immediately with an existing platform, MyDoc (www.my-doc.com), and development of its own mobile app wallet infrastructure to manage rewards in the healthcare space, is an exciting proposition to scale the digital health ecosystem.

