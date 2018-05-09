Lucara Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") (TSX:LUC)(BOTSWANA:LUC)(NASDAQ OMX Stockholm:LUC) is pleased to announce results for the three months ended March 31, 2018.





Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

(All amounts are presented in USD)

Achieved revenues of $25.4 million (Q1 2017: $26.1 million) or $401 per carat (Q1 2017: $405 per carat) for its first regular tender, yielding an operating margin1 of $170 per carat or 42% during the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Recovered 218 specials (single diamonds >10.8 carats in size) during the quarter; the third best tally since mining began in 2012

Operating costs (excluding depletion and amortization) for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were $17.1 million, an increase of $0.5 million as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017

The operating cash cost 1 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $43.04 per tonne processed (Q1 2017: $19.86 per tonne processed) compared to the full year forecast cash cost of $38-$42 per tonne processed. Costs per tonne processed during Q1 are higher than full year guidance due to mill maintenance completed during the period. Forecast costs are expected to be within full year guidance

of $1.4 million as compared to $4.9 million in Q1 2017 Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $7.0 million (a loss of $0.02 per share) as compared to a loss of $1.5 million ($0.00 per share) in the comparative quarter and is attributable to lower revenues, higher depletion and amortization costs, higher administrative and other expenses as compared to the same period in 2017

Karowe’s overall performance with respect to ore mined, processed and carats recovered was within forecast for the three months ending March 31, 2018: Ore and waste mined was 0.6 million tonnes and 4.0 million tonnes respectively Ore processed totaled 0.6 million tonnes 218 specials (single diamonds larger than 10.8 carats) were recovered, representing 6.8% of the total recovered carats by weight In April 2018, a 327 carat top white gem and a 472 carat top light brown were recovered from South lobe ore

As at March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $43.6 million, a decrease of $17.5 million from the December 31, 2017 cash and cash equivalents balance of $61.1 million. This decrease is mainly due to a reduction in non-cash working capital by $5.8 million, capital expenditures of $4.0 million (Q1 2017: $5.0 million) primarily for the sub-middles XRT project audit facility, and capitalized production stripping costs of $6.8 million (Q1 2017: $0.6 million). The $50 million credit facility remains undrawn.

Lucara completed the acquisition of Clara (see February 26, 2018 announcement), a company whose primary asset is a secure, digital diamond sales platform that combines proprietary analytics with existing cloud and blockchain technologies to transform how rough diamonds are sold. Lucara is currently working on commercialization of the Clara platform (anticipated in H2 2018) and will initially use select diamond production from the Karowe Diamond Mine. Thereafter, it is management’s objective to scale the platform to accommodate diamond uptake from a variety of sources across the supply chain. Testing on the platform has demonstrated the potential to unlock greater than 20% of value throughout the diamond pipeline to the benefit of all participants. Clara's revenue model will be based on capturing a portion of this incremental value. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucara, any revenue from the platform once commercialized will also benefit Lucara shareholders.

1. Non-IFRS measure





Eira Thomas, CEO, commented: "Karowe delivered solid performance in the first quarter, underpinned by production from the South Lobe which yielded 218 specials (diamonds >10.8 carats in size), the third best quarterly tally ever, and included eight diamonds greater than 100 carats in size. Large stone recoveries continued into April and included a 472 carat top light brown and a 327 carat white gem. The strong sales result achieved from our first Regular Stone Tender of the year is consistent with the improving sentiment of the broader diamond market, and positions Lucara well for its June sale, which will include both a Regular Stone Tender and an Exceptional Stone Tender.”





Karowe Diamond Sales

Diamonds are heterogeneous by nature, with thousands of different price points depending on weight, colour, shape, and quality. Diamond production from Karowe is characterised by a coarse diamond size frequency distribution and is positively impacted by the regular recovery of diamonds in excess of 10.8 carats in size, referred to as "specials.” Karowe production is further distinguished by the consistent recovery of high value, gem quality specials. Based on a production profile of 270,000 to 290,000 carats per annum, primarily sourced from the South Lobe, Lucara expects to consistently achieve average diamond values of between US$625 to US$680 per carat. This average diamond value excludes contributions from the less frequent and less predictable recovery of very large, high quality gem diamonds like the historic 1109 carat Lesedi La Rona and the 813 carat Constellation.





Regular Stone Tenders versus Exceptional Stone Tenders

Historically, Lucara has sold diamonds through both regular stone tenders (RST’s) and exceptional stone tenders (EST’s). Diamonds that qualify for EST’s are rare, selected on a range of criteria including weight, quality, color, and, often achieve sales prices in excess of USD$ 1 million per diamond. On average, Lucara has held between 4 and 5 RST’s and 1 to 2 EST’s per annum.

Lucara continues to adjust its sales strategy to maximize client participation and achieve best possible revenue. As a result, Lucara has decided to conduct an Exceptional Stone Tender (EST) during the regular tender scheduled for June 2018 and thereafter, will move to a blended tender process, whereby a greater number of exceptional stones will be sold as part of RST’s. This will decrease the inventory time for large, high value diamonds and will generate a smoother, more predictable revenue profile, that better supports price guidance on a per sale basis.

As part of this new approach, Lucara will retain the optionality of tendering truly unique and high value diamonds through special tenders, outside of the scheduled RST’s.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended March 31, In millions of U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted 2018 2017 Revenues $ 25.4 $ 26.1 Net loss for the period (7.0) (1.5) Earnings per share (basic) (0.02) (-) Earnings per share (diluted) (0.02) (-) Cash on hand $ 43.6 $ 43.5 Average price per carat sold ($/carat)* 401 405 Operating expenses per carat sold ($/carat)* 231 217 Operating margin per carat sold ($/carat)* 170 188

(*) Average price per carat sold, operating expenses per carat sold and operating margin per carat sold are Non-IFRS measures.

The average sales price per carat achieved for the three months ending March 31, 2018 is consistent with the price achieved for the same period last year. The increase in waste mining activities in the current quarter resulted in an increase in operating expenses causing a decrease in the operating margin per carat sold during the three months ended March 31, 2018 ($170 per carat or 42% compared to $188 per carat or 46% in Q1 2017).





RESULTS OF OPERATIONS – KAROWE MINE, BOTSWANA

UNIT Q1-18 Q4-17 Q3-17 Q2-17 Q1-17 Sales Revenues US$M 25.4 37.1 77.9 79.6 26.1 Proceeds generated from sales tenders conducted in the quarter are comprised of: US$M 25.4 37.1 77.6 79.9 26.1 Sales proceeds received during the quarter US$M 25.4 37.1 77.9 79.6 26.1 Q2 2017 tender proceeds received post Q2 2017 US$M - - (0.3) 0.3 - Carats sold for proceeds generated during the period Carats 63,317 69,358 64,289 62,434 64,444 Carats sold for revenues recognized during the period Carats 63,317 69,358 67,125 59,598 64,444 Average price per carat for proceeds generated during the period** US$ 401 535 1,2072 1,2801 405 Average price per carat for proceeds received during the period*** US$ 401 535 1,1612 1,3361 405 Production Tonnes mined (ore) Tonnes 630,242 624,749 386,906 432,017 131,380 Tonnes mined (waste) Tonnes 3,991,648 4,745,609 5,540,139 4,992,196 587,177 Tonnes processed Tonnes 599,407 631,777 591,196 513,643 598,934 Average grade processed cpht (*) 12.6 10.2 10.6 11.2 10.9 Carats recovered Carats 75,698 64,477 62,425 57,624 65,241 Costs Operating costs per carats sold (Non-IRFS measures) US$ 231 255 229 247 217 Capital expenditures -8+4mm sub-middles XRT project US$M 3.6 5.4 5.3 4.9 2.8 Sustaining capital US$M 0.4 4.1 1.9 2.2 0.5 LDR and MDR circuit US$M - 0.1 3.6 1.8 1.6 Total US$M 4.0 9.6 10.8 8.9 4.9 (*) carats per hundred tonnes



(**) Average price per carat for proceeds generated during the period includes all sales tendered during the period including proceeds received post the quarter end



(***) Average price per carat for proceeds received during the period includes all sales proceeds collected during the period including proceeds received during the quarter



(1) This includes one EST sale of $54.8 million in addition to an RST during the quarter.



(2) This includes the sale of the 1103 carat Lesedi La Rona for US$53 million.





First Quarter Overview – Operations – Karowe Mine

Karowe had no lost time injuries during the three months ended March 31, 2018 resulting in a twelve-month rolling Lost Time Injuries Frequency Rate ("LTIFR”) of 0.06.

Revenues and operating margins: The Company achieved revenues of $25.4 million (Q1 2017: $26.1 million) or $401 per carat (Q1 2017: $405 per carat) for its first regular tender, yielding an operating margin of $170 per carat or 42% during the period.

Revenue, EBITDA and earnings per share performance were as expected and reflect the overall timing of the Company’s sales tenders, with a single tender held during the first quarter. The Company maintains its 2018 revenue forecast of between $170-$200 million.

Production: Ore and waste mined during the three months ended March 31, 2018 totaled 0.6 million tonnes and 4.0 million tonnes respectively. Tonnage processed was within forecast at 0.6 million tonnes, with a total of 75,698 carats recovered. Ore processed was predominantly from the South lobe. During Q1, a total of 218 specials (single diamonds larger than 10.8 carats) were recovered including four diamonds greater than 100 carats in weight. Recovered specials equated to 6.8% weight percentage of total recovered carats during the first quarter.

Lucara continues to work with its mining contractor, Aveng Moolmans (Moolmans), to address equipment availability issues and ensure that mined volumes of both ore and waste are achieved according to plan. As a result, a sub-contractor continues to mine and haul ore, while Moolmans focuses on waste stripping. In Q1, ore mined volumes and carats recovered were as expected, but waste mining was lower than forecast. Performance has since improved and waste mining is expected to be within guidance for the year.

Karowe’s operating cash cost: Karowe’s first quarter operating cash cost2 was $43.04 per tonne processed (2017: $19.86 per tonne processed) compared to the full year forecast of $38-$42 per tonne processed. The increase in cost per tonne processed compared to the three months ended March 31, 2017 reflects an increase in waste mined during the quarter as compared to the prior year, following the 2017 change in mining contractor. Waste stripping volumes will start to significantly reduce by the end of the fourth quarter. Costs per tonne processed during Q1 are higher than the full year guidance, due to mill maintenance completed during the period however, forecast costs are expected to be within guidance.

Net Cash Position: As at March 31, 2018, the Company’s cash balance was $43.6 million, a decrease of $17.5 million from the December 31, 2017 cash balance of $61.1 million. This decrease is mainly due to the Company’s reduction in non-cash working capital by $5.8 million, capital expenditures of $4.0 million primarily for the sub-middles XRT project audit facility, and capitalized production stripping costs of $6.8 million. The $50 million credit facility remains undrawn.

2. This is a non-IFRS measure that the Company uses to describe the mining, processing and site administration costs incurred to produce a single diamond carat. This is calculated as operating cost per carat of diamonds sold.





RESOURCE UPGRADE

Karowe Resource (AK06 kimberlite) Upgrade Drilling

During Q1, work continued on the resource model update with receipt of all microdiamond and density data from previous sampling. Work progressed on the updated geological and resource model for AK6, which is designed to increase confidence in the geological model for the South lobe of the AK06 kimberlite and provide sufficient data and material for an updated resource to be utilized in the underground project study for the Karowe mine. Mineral Services Canada has been contracted to assist in the development of a sampling program and the internal geology updates. Updates to the geological model, based on the 2016 and 2017 drilling programs, interpret a larger volume of the Eastern magmatic/pyroclastic kimberlite ("EM/PK(S)”) unit at depth than in the original model. The EM/PK(S) unit has recently (Q1 2018) been exposed in the Karowe open pit and during Q1, a controlled sample of EM/PK(S) of approximately 88,000 tonnes was processed through the Karowe process plant. From this sample, a total of 14,310 carats were recovered, including seven diamonds greater than 50 carats and one diamond greater than 100 carats. Results of this sample including independent and internal valuations will be used in the current resource model update, which is expected to be announced in Q2.





2018 Outlook

This following disclosure relates to management's production and cost estimates for 2018. These are "forward-looking statements” and subject to the cautionary note regarding the risks associated with forward-looking statements.

The Company’s 2018 forecast remains unchanged.





2018 Diamond Sales, Production and Outlook

Karowe Mine Full Year – 2018



In millions of U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted Diamond revenue (millions) $170 to $200 Diamond sales (thousands of carats) 270 to 290 Diamonds recovered (thousands of carats) 270 to 290 Ore tonnes mined (millions) 2.5 to 2.8 Waste tonnes mined (millions) 13.0 to 16.0 Ore tonnes processed (millions) 2.4 to 2.7 Total operating cash costs(1) including waste mined(2) (per tonne processed) $38.00 to $42.00 Operating cash costs excluding waste mined (per tonne processed) $21.00 to $24.00 Botswana general & administrative expenses including marketing costs (per tonne processed) $2.00 to $3.00 Tax rate 22% Average exchange rate – USD/Pula 9.8

(1) Operating cash costs are a non-IFRS measure.

(2) Includes ore and waste mined cash costs of $2.90 to $3.20; processing cash costs of $13.75 to $15.00 and mine-site departmental costs (security, technical services, mine planning, health & safety, geology) of $4.50 to $5.50 (all Dollar figures in per tonne mined or processed).





During 2018, efforts to fully gain access to the Cut 2 South lobe ore will require a large volume of waste to be mined which impacts operating cash costs. The strip ratio is forecast to be approximately 5.0-6.0 in 2018, decreasing in the fourth quarter of 2018. A more significant decrease in the stripping ratio is forecast in 2019 (approximately 2.9 – 3.1), followed by a forecast stripping ratio of 2.0 from 2020 onwards. The decrease in waste mining is expected to add to free cash flow once the Cut 2 push back is complete between late 2018 and early 2019.

Sustaining capital expenditures in 2018 are forecast to be up to $11 million, which includes final expenditures for the sub-middles XRT project audit facility (completed during the three months ending March 31, 2018).

A budget of up to $3.0 million was approved for the completion of a pre-feasibility level study ("PFS”) of the Karowe AK06 underground development and is expected to be completed by the end of 2018. Costs associated with geotechnical and hydrogeology drilling and additional studies in support of an underground development study are forecast at up to $26 million in 2018. During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company started hydrological and geotechnical drilling programs and updates to structural and hydrological models to support the underground study.

The Company also budgeted $6.0 million for advanced exploration work on the Company’s prospecting licenses in Botswana. The Company is planning drill programs at AK24. Any large diameter drilling programs would be based on positive microdiamond results from the core drilling and geophysical surveys in the vicinity of AK11 and AK24.





On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas

Chief Executive Officer





