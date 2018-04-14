<
14.04.2018 15:01:00

Lowe's Canada supports the Humboldt community through corporate donation and fundraising campaign in RONA and Lowe's stores across the Prairies

All funds to go towards renovating the Broncos locker room

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, April 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Lowe's Canada, a leading home improvement company operating or servicing over 630 corporate and affiliate dealer stores under different banners, is launching a fundraising campaign to renovate the Humboldt Broncos locker room in the Elgar Petersen Arena. For the next month, RONA and Lowe's customers across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba will be invited to donate $1 toward this cause. Lowe's Canada will match every dollar collected up to $10,000.

"I have been in close contact with the Broncos for many years, and, like many of us in Humboldt, I felt compelled to help our community heal by taking action after the tragedy," stated Evan Pronych, owner of the RONA Humboldt Lumber Mart dealer store and instigator of this initiative. "Several people within the Broncos organization and the Humboldt community have suggested that giving the Broncos a new locker room, which needs renovations, could help us grieve and, when the time comes, move forward as a community. We sincerely hope that this is the case."

"All proceeds raised through this campaign will be used to fund Evan's project in support to the Humboldt community. We salute him and his team for this initiative, and thank all employees of our RONA and Lowe's banners who will contribute to making this project a reality. Like all Canadians, our thoughts go towards the grieving Humboldt community," said Sylvain Prud'Homme, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lowe's Canada.

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States, Canada and Mexico. With fiscal year 2017 sales of $68.6 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 310,000 people. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 630 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt, Dick's Lumber, Contractor First and Ace. In Canada, the companies have more than 28,000 employees, in addition to nearly 5,000 employees in the stores of RONA's independent affiliate dealers. For more information, visit Lowes.ca.

 

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

