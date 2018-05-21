Losing Streak May End For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, retreating almost 70 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,830-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on global trade uncertainties and a stall in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished barely lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and technology stocks.

For the day, the index eased 2.97 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 10,830.84 after trading between 10,819.07 and 10,893.35 on turnover of 125.891 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.32 percent, while Hon Hai Precision shed 0.36 percent, Catcher Technology picked up 0.29 percent, Largan Precision spiked 2.30 percent, Innolux lost 0.87 percent, Cathay Financial dropped 0.91 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.76 percent, Mega Financial added 0.95 percent, China Steel gained 0.21 percent, Taiwan Steel Union jumped 1.76 percent and United Microelectronics Corporation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, extending the lackluster performance in the previous session before finishing mixed.

The Dow added 1.11 points or 0.01 percent to 24,715.09, the NASDAQ fell 28.13 points or 0.38 percent to 7,354.34 and the S&P 500 dipped 7.16 points or 0.26 percent to 2,712.97. For the week, the NASDAQ slid 0.7 percent and the Dow and the S&P 500 both fell 0.5 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front. Uncertainty about the outcome of the second round of trade talks between the U.S. and China also kept some traders on the sidelines.

Earlier, President Donald Trump expressed some doubt about whether the high-level trade talks with China will be successful. Trump told reporters he doubts the talks will be successful in remarks during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Crude oil futures were flat Friday, clinging to gains amid speculation OPEC supplies are dwindling. WTI light sweet crude oil was at $71.28/bbl, down 21 cents or 0.3 percent. Still, oil posted a weekly gain of nearly 1 percent, touching a fresh four-year peak along the way.