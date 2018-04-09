Losing Streak May Continue For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long holiday weekend for Tomb-Sweeping Day, the China stock market had finished lower in three consecutive trading days, giving away more than 35 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,130-point plateau and it's in line for further damage on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets if broadly negative thanks to escalating concerns over a trade war between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties and insurance companies.

For the day, the index slid 5.52 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 3,131.11 after trading between 3,128.87 and 3,163.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 10.53 points or 0.57 percent to finish at 1,831.70.

Among the actives, China Construction Bank dropped 1.07 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.17 percent, Agricultural Bank of China lost 0.52 percent, China Life and Bank of Communications both eased 0.16 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.06 percent, PetroChina fell 0.40 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.78 percent, China Vanke tumbled 2.50 percent and Gemdale dipped 0.62 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks moved sharply lower on Friday when trade war concerns resurfaced. After closing higher for three straight days, the major averages showed a substantial move back to the downside.

The Dow shed 572.46 points or 2.34 percent to 23,932.76, while the NASDAQ lost 161.44 points or 2.28 percent to 6,915.11 and the S&P 500 fell 58.37 points or 2.19 percent to 2,604.47. For the week, the NASDAQ lost 2.1 percent, the S&P slumped 1.4 percent and the Dow slid 0.7 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed trade war concerns after President Donald Trump threatened to impose $100 billion of additional tariffs on Chinese imports.

Negative sentiment was also when the Labor Department said U.S. job growth slowed much more than anticipated in March., while the jobless rate held steady when it was expected to fall.

Stocks saw further downside when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that further gradual increases in interest rates would best promote the Fed's goals of maximum employment and stable prices, eschewing a slower pace of rate hikes.

Crude oil futures fell sharply Friday along with U.S. stocks. The threat of a trade war with China has impacted the U.S. economic outlook, and created demand worries in the oil patch. Nymex May oil futures fell $1.48 to $63.54 a barrel, down 2.3 percent.