Loma Negra Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Loma Negra (NYSE: LOMA) (BYMA: LOMA) ("Loma Negra” or the "Company”), the leading cement producer in Argentina, today announced that the Company filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 on Form 20-F (the "2017 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”).

The 2017 Annual Report and audited financial statements can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Company’s website at www.lomanegra.com.

If you would like a hard copy, please contact us via email at: investorrelations@lomanegra.com with your name and mailing address, so that one may be sent to your attention.

About Loma Negra

Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina, producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime, products primarily used in private and public construction. Loma Negra is a vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, with nationwide operations, supported by vast limestone reserves, strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established distribution channels. The Company also owns a 51% equity stake in an integrated cement production plant in Paraguay, which is one of two leading cement producers in that country. Loma Negra is listed both on BYMA and on NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol "LOMA”. One ADS represents five (5) common shares. For more information, visit www.lomanegra.com

