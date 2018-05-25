<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.05.2018 16:12:00

Loma Negra Announces Conference Call to Discuss Recent Events and Business Update on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A. (NYSE:LOMA) (BYMA:LOMA), ("Loma Negra” or the "Company”), the leading cement producer in Argentina, announced today that it will be holding a conference call on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 EST (11;00 am Buenos Aires time) to discuss its approach to market pricing and provide a business update.

In consideration of Fair Disclosure, and given national holidays on May 25 and May 28 in Argentina and the United States, respectively, the call will be held Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 10:00 am EST (11:00 am Buenos Aires Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 0800-444-2930 (Argentina), 1-866-807-9684 (U.S.), 1-866-605-3852 (Canada) or 1-412-317-5415 (International) and asking for the Loma Negra Relevant Event.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at https://services.choruscall.com/links/loma180529lcehRkQ6.html.

About Loma Negra

Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina, producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime, products primarily used in private and public construction. Loma Negra is a vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, with nationwide operations, supported by vast limestone reserves, strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established distribution channels. The Company also owns a 51% equity stake in an integrated cement production plant in Paraguay, which is one of two leading cement producers in that country. Loma Negra is listed both on BYMA and on NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol "LOMA”. One ADS represents five (5) common shares. For more information, visit www.lomanegra.com.

Nachrichten zu Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

14.05.18 Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina Sell UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

16:29
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
08:37
SMI kommt nicht in Schwung
24.05.18
Trump ebnet Weg für weitere Strafzölle
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Südkoreas Wirtschaft beschleunigt Wachstum
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (spons. ADRs) 12.38 7.09% Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (spons. ADRs)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Banken: Franken-Rally ist wahrscheinlich bald beendet
Wisekey übernimmt St. Galler Cybersecurity-Firma Quovadis komplett - Wiskey-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Darum klettert der Franken zum Euro auf ein Zwei-Monats-Hoch
Darum hält sich der Eurokurs zum Franken nahe 1,16
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen gehen fest aus dem Handel
Darum präsentiert sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
SMI und DAX mit Aufschlägen
Doppelte Versandpreise für Amazon: So will Trump gegen den Online-Riesen vorgehen
Darum erholt sich der Euro von seinen Verlusten zum Franken
Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit angezogener Handbremse
Kurz vor dem Wochenende präsentieren sich die US-Börsen uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB