Loma Negra Announces Conference Call to Discuss Recent Events and Business Update on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A. (NYSE:LOMA) (BYMA:LOMA), ("Loma Negra” or the "Company”), the leading cement producer in Argentina, announced today that it will be holding a conference call on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 EST (11;00 am Buenos Aires time) to discuss its approach to market pricing and provide a business update.

In consideration of Fair Disclosure, and given national holidays on May 25 and May 28 in Argentina and the United States, respectively, the call will be held Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 10:00 am EST (11:00 am Buenos Aires Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 0800-444-2930 (Argentina), 1-866-807-9684 (U.S.), 1-866-605-3852 (Canada) or 1-412-317-5415 (International) and asking for the Loma Negra Relevant Event.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at https://services.choruscall.com/links/loma180529lcehRkQ6.html.

About Loma Negra

Founded in 1926, Loma Negra is the leading cement company in Argentina, producing and distributing cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime, products primarily used in private and public construction. Loma Negra is a vertically-integrated cement and concrete company, with nationwide operations, supported by vast limestone reserves, strategically located plants, top-of-mind brands and established distribution channels. The Company also owns a 51% equity stake in an integrated cement production plant in Paraguay, which is one of two leading cement producers in that country. Loma Negra is listed both on BYMA and on NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol "LOMA”. One ADS represents five (5) common shares. For more information, visit www.lomanegra.com.

