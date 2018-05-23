LogPoint Employs Former Cisco Cybersecurity Sales Leader Michael Persechini to Head Up the U.S. Sales Operations

BOSTON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LogPoint, the next generation SIEM and Big Data Analytics company, today announced Michael Persechini as Vice President of Sales for the U.S. today. He has almost 20 years of experience in the cybersecurity and network technology field, gained from engineering and sales positions at various companies, including Qwest, Symantec (Sygate), Motorola (AirDefense), Lanscope and most recently Cisco Systems, who acquired Lancope in 2015.

"We are delighted that Michael is joining us at the new LogPoint office in Boston. His broad experience in all aspects of cybersecurity and sales will be key for the rapid expansion we are planning across the U.S. market," says Soren Laustrup, Founder and Managing Director of Logpoint Inc. "His demonstrated success in delivering consistent sales growth, in particular within Channel Partner based sales, a key element in our roll-out plans, will be an invaluable asset in the rapid build-up of our U.S. operation."

At LogPoint Inc., Michael Persechini will be responsible for building an efficient Sales team and a strong network of Channel Partners across the U.S. market. Together with Managing Director Soren Laustrup, the founder of LogPoint, he will oversee the organizational build-up, that will allow LogPoint to serve U.S. enterprises of all sizes and industries and provide the most advanced SIEM platform available in the market today.

"Our customers have become fatigued in responding to thousands of alarms per day across disparate security solutions. Logpoint's next-gen SIEM, UEBA and Machine Learning capabilities provide customers with automation, actionable events which reduce the mean time to respond," says Michael Persechini, VP of Sales for the U.S. at LogPoint Inc. "I am very excited to join the LogPoint team at a time where they are leading the way in security event management and advanced analytics."

LogPoint today announced its entry into the North American market in May 2018. Boston will be the hub for the LogPoint North American management, Sales, Marketing, Pre-Sales, and Support. The first agreements with larger MSSPs are already in place and based on the response from potential customers, LogPoint expects to provide its SIEM platform to at least 100 U.S. corporations before the end of 2018. While LogPoint is new to the North American market, the company is already serving many European corporations and their operations in the region.

The LogPoint platform combines the simplicity and flexibility by design with cutting-edge technology, including UEBA capabilities. The simplicity and flexibility of LogPoint do not only apply to the technical platform but also to the business model, which includes a licensing structure that drastically reduces the cost of deploying a SIEM platform whether it is local or global, hosted on-premise or in the cloud via our MSSPs.

