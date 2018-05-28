28.05.2018 01:00:08

Little Movement Expected For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding more than 10 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The KOPSI now rests just above the 2,460-point plateau and it figures to remain stuck in that neighborhood again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little clarity amid a lack of catalysts, although a drop in crude oil prices should limit any upside. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and flat, and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the financials and industrials were mitigated by support from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index slid 5.21 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 2,460.80 after trading between 2,444.77 and 2,466.57. Volume was 643.14 million shares worth 8.894 trillion won. There were 691 decliners and 148 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.49 percent, while Woori Bank shed 0.32 percent, Hana Financial dropped 1.14 percent, Samsung Electronics spiked 2.53 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 1.33 percent, SK hynix added 0.63 percent, POSCO plunged 3.08 percent, Hyundai Steel plummeted 4.08 percent, Hyundai Motor lost 0.71 percent and Kia Motors retreated 1.38 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is flat to lower as stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The Dow shed 58.67 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 24,753.09, the NASDAQ added 9.42 points or 0.13 percent to 7,433.85, and the S&P fell 6.43 points or 0.24 percent to 2,721.33. For the week, the NASDAQ jumped 1.1 percent, the Dow added 0.2 percent and the S&P rose 0.3 percent.

The choppy trading came as traders were away from their desks ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend. Geopolitical uncertainty also kept some traders on the sidelines after President Donald Trump's decision to call off the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a bigger than expected decrease in durable goods orders in April. Also, the University of Michigan unexpectedly saw a drop in consumer sentiment in May.

Energy stocks saw substantial weakness amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil. Crude for July delivery plummeted $2.83 to $67.88 a barrel following reports oil producing nations are considering easing production limits.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

25.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
25.05.18
Trump sorgt weiter für Unruhe an den Märkten
25.05.18
SMI kommt nicht in Schwung
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Südkoreas Wirtschaft beschleunigt Wachstum
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

McAfee: Krypto-Anleger sollten sich auf einen Bullenmarkt vorbereiten
Deshalb präsentiert sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Banken: Franken-Rally ist wahrscheinlich bald beendet
Darum erholt sich der Euro von seinen Verlusten zum Franken
Von wegen Schnäppchen: Diese 30 Aktien haben es auf die Top-Empfehlungsliste von Morgan Stanley geschafft
Darum hält sich der Eurokurs zum Franken nahe 1,16
Vekselberg verklagt offenbar Schweizer Grossbanken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Baird zuversichtlich: Die Tesla-Aktie wird rund 50 Prozent zulegen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX kann zugewinnen
Vor dem Wochenende präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt leichter.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB