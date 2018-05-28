Little Movement Expected For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in back-to-back trading days, sliding more than 10 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The KOPSI now rests just above the 2,460-point plateau and it figures to remain stuck in that neighborhood again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little clarity amid a lack of catalysts, although a drop in crude oil prices should limit any upside. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and flat, and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the financials and industrials were mitigated by support from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index slid 5.21 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 2,460.80 after trading between 2,444.77 and 2,466.57. Volume was 643.14 million shares worth 8.894 trillion won. There were 691 decliners and 148 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.49 percent, while Woori Bank shed 0.32 percent, Hana Financial dropped 1.14 percent, Samsung Electronics spiked 2.53 percent, LG Electronics tumbled 1.33 percent, SK hynix added 0.63 percent, POSCO plunged 3.08 percent, Hyundai Steel plummeted 4.08 percent, Hyundai Motor lost 0.71 percent and Kia Motors retreated 1.38 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is flat to lower as stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The Dow shed 58.67 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 24,753.09, the NASDAQ added 9.42 points or 0.13 percent to 7,433.85, and the S&P fell 6.43 points or 0.24 percent to 2,721.33. For the week, the NASDAQ jumped 1.1 percent, the Dow added 0.2 percent and the S&P rose 0.3 percent.

The choppy trading came as traders were away from their desks ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend. Geopolitical uncertainty also kept some traders on the sidelines after President Donald Trump's decision to call off the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a bigger than expected decrease in durable goods orders in April. Also, the University of Michigan unexpectedly saw a drop in consumer sentiment in May.

Energy stocks saw substantial weakness amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil. Crude for July delivery plummeted $2.83 to $67.88 a barrel following reports oil producing nations are considering easing production limits.